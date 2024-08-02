Horoscope today, August 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Avoiding any action or decision to further complicate an issue is a wise decision.

Cosmic tip: Remember life never remains stagnant; it’s evolving. What’s being experienced will also be a memory in time.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An SOS from a friend has you hurriedly booking a flight, packing essentials, to reach the airport in time.

Cosmic tip: Maintain stillness and silence in the mind which draw in calmer emotions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A childhood wish comes back to haunt you again; maybe it can be modified to suit the present.

Cosmic tip: Keep mental gaze looking forward, making plans that involve career and a relationship.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An elder gives two holiday options, so choose the destination you desire to visit. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Listen to a deep inside voice that comes from the soul level, following its wisdom.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Though having kept quiet about a decision made, deep inside your heart there’s an irrepressibly uncomfortable feeling of having been gas-lighted.

Cosmic tip: Do learn from life experiences.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Beginning with one small step towards being more healthy and as a consequence, having more energy is a great decision made. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this rare karmic cycle of socialising.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Time for seeking financial aid ends, especially if needing it for research or collecting important data.

Cosmic tip: Spend time in natural surroundings, absorbing vibes from the trees and plants.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work gets completed on time inspite of an electronic glitch.

Cosmic tip: Step back from an argument without allowing it to reach ridiculous proportions, in which (you at least) can see the humour.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It no longer matters if someone has cheated you for a small amount of money. Peace of mind is important.

Cosmic tip: Consider how life has changed for the better and continues to evolve.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

It’s natural when past memories rush in from the past, but don’t allow them to interfere in today.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on polishing career skills as regular updating applies here too—not just technology.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It makes sense to invest now so dealing with a major expense, say, ten years down is easier to handle.

Cosmic tip: Carefully and with full awareness, take that one step that changes life-path.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Consciously continue this new diet and exercise routine as positive results are noticed. Dealing with expenses is a part of this karmic cycle, but you were expecting it.

Cosmic tip: Trustingly listen to intuition.



