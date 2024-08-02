Horoscope today, August 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 3.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Avoiding any action or decision to further complicate an issue is a wise decision.
Cosmic tip: Remember life never remains stagnant; it’s evolving. What’s being experienced will also be a memory in time.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
An SOS from a friend has you hurriedly booking a flight, packing essentials, to reach the airport in time.
Cosmic tip: Maintain stillness and silence in the mind which draw in calmer emotions.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A childhood wish comes back to haunt you again; maybe it can be modified to suit the present.
Cosmic tip: Keep mental gaze looking forward, making plans that involve career and a relationship.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
An elder gives two holiday options, so choose the destination you desire to visit. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Listen to a deep inside voice that comes from the soul level, following its wisdom.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Though having kept quiet about a decision made, deep inside your heart there’s an irrepressibly uncomfortable feeling of having been gas-lighted.
Cosmic tip: Do learn from life experiences.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Beginning with one small step towards being more healthy and as a consequence, having more energy is a great decision made. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this rare karmic cycle of socialising.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Time for seeking financial aid ends, especially if needing it for research or collecting important data.
Cosmic tip: Spend time in natural surroundings, absorbing vibes from the trees and plants.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Work gets completed on time inspite of an electronic glitch.
Cosmic tip: Step back from an argument without allowing it to reach ridiculous proportions, in which (you at least) can see the humour.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
It no longer matters if someone has cheated you for a small amount of money. Peace of mind is important.
Cosmic tip: Consider how life has changed for the better and continues to evolve.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
It’s natural when past memories rush in from the past, but don’t allow them to interfere in today.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on polishing career skills as regular updating applies here too—not just technology.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It makes sense to invest now so dealing with a major expense, say, ten years down is easier to handle.
Cosmic tip: Carefully and with full awareness, take that one step that changes life-path.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Consciously continue this new diet and exercise routine as positive results are noticed. Dealing with expenses is a part of this karmic cycle, but you were expecting it.
Cosmic tip: Trustingly listen to intuition.