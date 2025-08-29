Horoscope today, August 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 30.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A good day for making long term financial investments. Take charge of your life.

Cosmic tip: Request someone to be reasonable, seeing the situation through your eyes and experience in these kind of issues.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The atmosphere at home is loving and mutually supportive. A meeting in the evening means time spent in traffic.

Cosmic tip: Don’t expect anything meaningful to develop overnight.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Relocation is revealed for some, maybe to another area or city due to work.

Cosmic tip: Be consistent with decisions, knowing when to follow through and when to let them go.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Not knowing what decision will finally be taken keeps the suspense going strong. Luckily, you don’t have to get involved at all.

Cosmic tip: Continue being accepting and non-judgemental.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those living away from ancestral roots may decide to move closer. Travel reveals certain half-hidden truths.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if you really need to rework through some karmas you’ve dealt with earlier.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Pinpoint unworked through karmas, just dealing with them. Living a simple life has its own merits.

Cosmic tip: Fall back on intuitive understanding of human nature when giving advice.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work is challenging in a positive manner, requiring all your creative ingenuity to come up with new ideas.

Cosmic tip: Keep reactions under check as someone is in an annoying mood.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Several important contracts are signed over the next couple of weeks. Being careful about what you speak is a good decision.

Cosmic tip: Let go of what once served you. This is growth.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Inner conflicts can be managed easily; just make ethically correct decisions. Make time for family and friends. Remember to have lunch.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mind open to all experiences, using them wisely.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Leave home on time for office. A relationship could develop into true love. An elder must take good care of bone health.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of life coming a full circle.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Trust the universe unconditionally, flowing in this karmic cycle of happenings. A future project depends on your ability to complete the last one.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to unexpected developments.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be careful about what you say to avoid being misunderstood. Some deal with a temporary transfer.

Cosmic tip: Accept this karmic truth: some people just stroll through your life and some get here to stay.