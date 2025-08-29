Horoscope today, August 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational pic/iStock
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 30.
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 30.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A good day for making long term financial investments. Take charge of your life.
Cosmic tip: Request someone to be reasonable, seeing the situation through your eyes and experience in these kind of issues.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
The atmosphere at home is loving and mutually supportive. A meeting in the evening means time spent in traffic.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect anything meaningful to develop overnight.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Relocation is revealed for some, maybe to another area or city due to work.
Cosmic tip: Be consistent with decisions, knowing when to follow through and when to let them go.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Not knowing what decision will finally be taken keeps the suspense going strong. Luckily, you don’t have to get involved at all.
Cosmic tip: Continue being accepting and non-judgemental.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Those living away from ancestral roots may decide to move closer. Travel reveals certain half-hidden truths.
Cosmic tip: Be aware if you really need to rework through some karmas you’ve dealt with earlier.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Pinpoint unworked through karmas, just dealing with them. Living a simple life has its own merits.
Cosmic tip: Fall back on intuitive understanding of human nature when giving advice.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Work is challenging in a positive manner, requiring all your creative ingenuity to come up with new ideas.
Cosmic tip: Keep reactions under check as someone is in an annoying mood.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Several important contracts are signed over the next couple of weeks. Being careful about what you speak is a good decision.
Cosmic tip: Let go of what once served you. This is growth.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Inner conflicts can be managed easily; just make ethically correct decisions. Make time for family and friends. Remember to have lunch.
Cosmic tip: Keep the mind open to all experiences, using them wisely.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Leave home on time for office. A relationship could develop into true love. An elder must take good care of bone health.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of life coming a full circle.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Trust the universe unconditionally, flowing in this karmic cycle of happenings. A future project depends on your ability to complete the last one.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to unexpected developments.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Be careful about what you say to avoid being misunderstood. Some deal with a temporary transfer.
Cosmic tip: Accept this karmic truth: some people just stroll through your life and some get here to stay.