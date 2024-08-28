Horoscope today, August 31: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 August,2024 02:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 31.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A contract is signed and one is in the pipeline. Are you being distant with someone trying to be friends? 
Cosmic tip: Keep personal opinions separate, not allowing them to seep into professional equations.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Yes, a change is due, but you may be in too much of a hurry which only brings disappointment. Give a practical timeline for a deadline.
Cosmic tip: Don’t base decisions on insecurity. 


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Now that what you feared has manifested, it makes no sense to lock the stable after the horse has run away. 
Cosmic tip: Quickly do as much damage control as can be managed.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
The Tarot sometimes likes to draw the curtain over the future, so all it says is, this karmic cycle is one of abundance. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Weigh out two options very minutely.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Stay within known parameters, seeking advice from someone who knows about the subject. There may be a withdrawal of affections in a relationship.  
Cosmic tip: Spend time doing things that bring joy.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Dealing with communication delays with key business contacts makes this a slightly frustrating time, but don’t start being self-critical either. 
Cosmic tip: Be careful about not overspending.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
It’s still not too late to stop yourself from getting involved in a karmic relationship that only brings heart gnawing insecurity and unhappiness.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be manipulated.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Gearing up to make a choice between two equally wonderful opportunities is derailed due to suddenly being aware of one issue that could be a possible trip-up. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate all that’s on track.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Diplomatically decline when someone asks you to intervene on their behalf (you know how unreliable this person is and is quite capable of placing the entire blame on you). 
Cosmic tip: Consume a healthy diet.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
News from afar is better than expected, but put major decisions on hold for the day till there is clarity. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Make every effort to ease strain on a relationship.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Singles receive two marriage proposals. This karmic cycle favours making well thought out decisions, not allowing emotions to have the upper hand.
Cosmic tip: Meet a friend for coffee/tea.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Being patient and tolerant with family ensures peaceful vibes surround all of you like God/the universe’s blessings. 
Cosmic tip: Be selective about what you consume, avoiding what you know doesn’t agree.

