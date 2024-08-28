Horoscope today, August 31: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 31.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A contract is signed and one is in the pipeline. Are you being distant with someone trying to be friends?

Cosmic tip: Keep personal opinions separate, not allowing them to seep into professional equations.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Yes, a change is due, but you may be in too much of a hurry which only brings disappointment. Give a practical timeline for a deadline.

Cosmic tip: Don’t base decisions on insecurity.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Now that what you feared has manifested, it makes no sense to lock the stable after the horse has run away.

Cosmic tip: Quickly do as much damage control as can be managed.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The Tarot sometimes likes to draw the curtain over the future, so all it says is, this karmic cycle is one of abundance. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Weigh out two options very minutely.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Stay within known parameters, seeking advice from someone who knows about the subject. There may be a withdrawal of affections in a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Spend time doing things that bring joy.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Dealing with communication delays with key business contacts makes this a slightly frustrating time, but don’t start being self-critical either.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about not overspending.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s still not too late to stop yourself from getting involved in a karmic relationship that only brings heart gnawing insecurity and unhappiness.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be manipulated.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Gearing up to make a choice between two equally wonderful opportunities is derailed due to suddenly being aware of one issue that could be a possible trip-up.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate all that’s on track.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Diplomatically decline when someone asks you to intervene on their behalf (you know how unreliable this person is and is quite capable of placing the entire blame on you).

Cosmic tip: Consume a healthy diet.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

News from afar is better than expected, but put major decisions on hold for the day till there is clarity. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make every effort to ease strain on a relationship.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Singles receive two marriage proposals. This karmic cycle favours making well thought out decisions, not allowing emotions to have the upper hand.

Cosmic tip: Meet a friend for coffee/tea.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being patient and tolerant with family ensures peaceful vibes surround all of you like God/the universe’s blessings.

Cosmic tip: Be selective about what you consume, avoiding what you know doesn’t agree.