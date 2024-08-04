Horoscope today, August 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 5.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
The mind is vibrant and energetic as you retain focus with a single-minded agenda. A special relationship continues to enthral.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow negative situations or comments to intimidate.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
This karmic cycle allows making regular financial investments as income surges. Avoid eating out.
Cosmic tip: Keep words good natured and loving when discussing an important topic with a family member.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Income from several sources comes in, making this an auspicious karmic cycle. Maintaining a diet is quite easy.
Cosmic tip: At least listen if being given un-warranted advice. You don’t have to follow it.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
It’s certainly smoother sailing now that you’ve cut down on habits causing delays and stressing the mind even more.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be critical towards a friend, giving practical advice instead.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Relationship issues brushed aside revive again, allowing peaceful discussions and resolvement.
Cosmic tip: Hold back mistrust, as it can cause delays. Instead, have complete faith in the universe to do what’s best.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
This karmic cycle is excellent for returning debts (if any) and thanking the person for the loan.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of the tone when speaking as you tend to be quite sharp sometimes.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Librans have unusual methods of seeking solutions and ideas, so full speed ahead. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make certain what you mean to say is understood exactly so by the person spoken to.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The relationship with two family members could be slightly strained. Giving space is one way to ensure peace.
Cosmic tip: Try to navigate the conversation, so it doesn’t escalate into a full-scale argument.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be careful in not overdoing being a ‘nice’ person. A relationship ends before it begins.
Cosmic tip: Make positive karma by keeping words compassionate and caring.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Wondering how to deal with a financial or a relationship question mark evens out by receiving the kind of advice or help needed.
Cosmic tip: Be ready and waiting for an important phone call.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s an tie between a relationship and work; which aspect of life do you concentrate on more today?
Cosmic tip: Don’t spend too much time with a new friend as familiarity breeds contempt.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Taking immediate action between two options is difficult, with you keeping the decision on hold.
Cosmic tip: Don’t offer to foot the bill for everyone as all of you had decided to go ‘Dutch’.