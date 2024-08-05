Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative image

Listen to this article Horoscope today, August 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Spending time alone usually helps when faced with crossroads. A tricky situation eases to a halt.

Cosmic tip: Seek clarity in a situation, figuring out why it has reached to such a pitch.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Thinking of a great way to approach someone easily combustible works to your advantage. Appreciate an elder there for you, come what may.

Cosmic tip: Don’t argue holes in something that sounds perfectly plausible.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Repairing a damaged friendship requires more than just wishing the person on their birthday.

Cosmic tip: Take a short break to refresh mind and body since it has been quite a hectic karmic cycle.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Refrain from over-analysing a decision made after enough consideration and time. Consciously maintain a good equation with colleagues.

Cosmic tip: Have faith, follow intuition as it has proved to be accurate in the past.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Progress is made after a gridlock is removed regarding a client’s requirement. A new relationship has you slightly wary because of past experiences.

Cosmic tip: Work with, not against joint decisions made at work.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Holding onto a mind-set is futile (you know it). Virgos tend to stay with decisions, not giving up.

Cosmic tip: Try not to be irritable and impatient. This slow karmic cycle lasts till late afternoon.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Desist from calling someone repeatedly. There will be a return call sometime (the person may be very busy). Delegating work allows leaving office earlier than usual.

Cosmic tip: Look at sunrises instead of sunsets.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Singles enter the relationship dasha. You are in a stronger position but have retained an understanding and considerate mind-set. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Remain focused on completing a more than usual important assignment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Influence of female family members is strong today, with them sharing an insight you’ve not considered. This karmic cycle moves very swiftly.

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself to experience the good things in life too.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Your spouse/ partner doesn’t agree with your idea of a good solution or a surprise given to someone in the family. Let it be.

Cosmic tip: Decide on colour scheme for soft home furnishing.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A slow moving karmic cycle is a blessing in disguise as some work was not ready to be submitted earlier on.

Cosmic tip: Use will power to circumvent a potentially embarrassing situation later on.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle is excellent for a family business, though some may have to consult their CA for advice.

Cosmic tip: Take one day at a time when faced with a myriad jobs to complete.