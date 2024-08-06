Horoscope today, August 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle highlights short and sharp retorts shared with your spouse/ partner. Treating a busy and slightly chaotic day calmly helps keeping vibes peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Make sure thoughts and actions complement each other.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A difference of opinion with the spouse/ partner is something very natural. Accept it so.

Cosmic tip: Wisely change what you know needs to be re-considered, wrapping your mind around these shifts of awareness.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Nurturing family is something you enjoy, plus it’s quite mutual. Free-lancers have loads of new work coming in. Enjoy spending alone time in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Happily accept rewards for past positive karmas.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Tap into psychology of the individual if relationship with a friend is going downhill.

Cosmic tip: Stay with a decision once it’s made, avoiding re-thinking aspects of it as more options emerge, bringing confusion.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being mentally prepared for a situation and then having to re-work pros and cons can be irritating. Write down what you think.

Cosmic tip: Exercise restraint, controlling anger that threatens to bubble and overflow.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Consider how to deal with a ‘friend’ who consistently tries to take advantage of your good nature. You can always refuse politely.

Cosmic tip: Be reasonable if having to do something against your will.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A turning point in life, as some wishes manifest transpires due to making ethically correct decisions. Re-union with a college friend is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables especially while traveling.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Preparing yourself for changes requires waiting and watching the situation patiently. A friend is back to being caring.

Cosmic tip: Work towards a stagnation point reached in either relationships or personal growth.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Practising wise money management is already showing results, so continue with these solutions. Patience and emotional strength helps main relationships and friendships.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from a confrontation unless 100% sure of facts.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Take immediate action if there’s a robbery at home or in the office. Carefully practice safety measures regularly.

Cosmic tip: Continue working with single-minded dedication and focus to maintain a standing in this profession.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those involved in a legal battle us make sure all points are covered. This is very important. A stressful situation ends soon.

Cosmic tip: Consult a professional if wanting clarity on a complicated subject.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An exciting trip looms nearer and you can’t wait for the actual departure date. Gradually fine-tuning a new diet has begun showing positive and unexpectedly healthy results.

Cosmic tip: Carefully nurture a new friendship.





