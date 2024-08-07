Horoscope today, August 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Overspending and not regretting the expense is because you’ve wanted this particular item for so long. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Answer patiently and kindly to someone who keeps asking the same question several times.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Receiving reassurance about the love feels good, but has the person done anything to uncomplicate life? Work is extremely hectic.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from getting overly involved in other people’s lives or issues.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Three junior staff at the office need to be trained again about how to behave professionally.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgemental about other people and their lifestyles, even if you are right.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be sensitive towards a friend who wants some space. Think through a job offer carefully, reading between the lines.

Cosmic tip: Keep behaviour and response appropriate to the situation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Life is never just black or white; in fact it’s painted with so many hues and colours. Learn to appreciate dissimilarities.

Cosmic tip: Keep differences aside; appreciate finer points of each other’s personality.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

In a mindset of regret, but not willing to acknowledge your fault in it creates so much more unnecessary stress.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if repeating old negative patterns of behaviour in a relationship.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There are so many ideas, with none of them workable or even practical. Sit back and enjoy a comfortable life.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto self-esteem, not allowing sweet-talking people to sway a decision.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Bonds of love seem to be fraying slightly. Mend them before it’s too late. Take a mini holiday.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from manipulative people. Conversely, don’t manipulate anyone either.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Appearing to be turning your back on the world isn’t true; you just want to spend time alone. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Remain centered on inner peace to begin an auspicious karmic cycle.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Selling or buying property is revealed for some. Dreams and ambitions manifest due to hard work. Take care of bone health.

Cosmic tip: Invest in safe schemes, avoiding speculative ones which promise more returns.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s underlying change in life due to karmic vibes gradually shuffling their way around in the background. Keep emotions in control.

Cosmic tip: Don’t judge your entire life due to a situation manifesting.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A friend refuses to be swayed, so just back off, living life on your own terms (as usual). Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be self-aware in all that you think, say or do.