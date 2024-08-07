Breaking News
Opposition criticises government, labels Finance Bill as "Tax Trap Bill"
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today August 8 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, August 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 08 August,2024 03:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, August 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, August 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 8.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Overspending and not regretting the expense is because you’ve wanted this particular item for so long. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Answer patiently and kindly to someone who keeps asking the same question several times.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Receiving reassurance about the love feels good, but has the person done anything to uncomplicate life? Work is extremely hectic. 
Cosmic tip: Stay away from getting overly involved in other people’s lives or issues.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Three junior staff at the office need to be trained again about how to behave professionally.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgemental about other people and their lifestyles, even if you are right.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Be sensitive towards a friend who wants some space. Think through a job offer carefully, reading between the lines. 
Cosmic tip: Keep behaviour and response appropriate to the situation.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Life is never just black or white; in fact it’s painted with so many hues and colours. Learn to appreciate dissimilarities.
Cosmic tip: Keep differences aside; appreciate finer points of each other’s personality.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
In a mindset of regret, but not willing to acknowledge your fault in it creates so much more unnecessary stress.
Cosmic tip: Be aware if repeating old negative patterns of behaviour in a relationship. 

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
There are so many ideas, with none of them workable or even practical. Sit back and enjoy a comfortable life.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto self-esteem, not allowing sweet-talking people to sway a decision.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Bonds of love seem to be fraying slightly. Mend them before it’s too late. Take a mini holiday.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from manipulative people. Conversely, don’t manipulate anyone either.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Appearing to be turning your back on the world isn’t true; you just want to spend time alone. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Remain centered on inner peace to begin an auspicious karmic cycle.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Selling or buying property is revealed for some. Dreams and ambitions manifest due to hard work. Take care of bone health.
Cosmic tip: Invest in safe schemes, avoiding speculative ones which promise more returns.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s underlying change in life due to karmic vibes gradually shuffling their way around in the background. Keep emotions in control.
Cosmic tip: Don’t judge your entire life due to a situation manifesting.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A friend refuses to be swayed, so just back off, living life on your own terms (as usual). Maintain a healthy diet. 
Cosmic tip: Be self-aware in all that you think, say or do.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK