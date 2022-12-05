Horoscope today, December 05: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 05.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being emotionally self-protective is totally understandable after what happened yesterday. A new business idea is workable. Forgiveness shows strength of character.

Cosmic tip: Live life in the present.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those seeking employment receive a job offer. You are optimistic, happy and full of healthy energy which helps quickly deal with work.

Cosmic tip: Treasure that important person in your life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Dealing with more responsibility at work places you in a higher position. Investing in real estate is a decision taken finally.

Cosmic tip: Follow through with a childhood dream.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There are two choices in literally everything today. Selecting one option may be annoying at times.

Cosmic tip: Reconsider a pledge. You have the right to change your mind.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You mean well by pointing out a glaring mistake, but it’s not taken in the right spirit. Apologise and step back immediately.

Cosmic tip: Treat yourself with love and understanding.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A family dinner may have to be postponed. Allow others to have a say, too. A karmic cycle of travel begins.

Cosmic tip: Take up gardening as a de-stressing method.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A promise to yourself about maintaining a balance in life is working out well. You feel healthier already.

Cosmic tip: Believe that unseen forces will support your dreams, helping manifest them.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A work related trip promises to be successful. Listen carefully to a boss. Don’t be tempted to drive whereever you go.

Cosmic tip: Do something just to make yourself happy.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A change in someone’s attitude towards you is surprising. Do you owe this person anything? Life gradually gets much better.

Cosmic tip: Trust your decisions, but be practical, too.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Making time to check out some properties brings in interesting options. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Take a day off to relax and do nothing, if that’s what you desire.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A brainstorming session works out in your favour. Accept praise in a modest manner. Spending time alone in the evening is by choice.

Cosmic tip: Make your needs top priority.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Karmic justice can be a surprise sometimes. You’ve earned it with your actions. A new relationship begins.

Cosmic tip: Have the courage of your convictions. Be ready to be questioned.

