Horoscope today, December 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 01.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A colleague wants to know how you climbed up the corporate ladder so quickly. What went into achieving your goals. Give due respect to an elder.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate yourself.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Good news arrives, but somehow it just doesn’t matter anymore. Self-studies takes up a lot of your time. A new friend is made.
Cosmic tip: Share knowledge with others.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Receiving karmic justice is different for different individuals. It feels good, but doesn’t matter now. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry so much. Have faith in God/the universe.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You deeply regret something said or thought. This reaction was quite unlike you. Meet friends to help de-stress. Enjoy yourself too.
Cosmic tip: Consider making changes that help a forward movement.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
You are in top form, getting work done in half the time and yet not feeling tired. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Have the patience to deal with a difficult person.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Be diplomatic. Speak less, especially about others. Maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about details. They get taken care of as you make progress on the project.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
After a lot of thought you consider two options, but both don’t give good vibes. Let the decision rest for a while.
Cosmic tip: Remain focused. Don’t get distracted.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A setback has you worried for a while, then your naturally upbeat way of thinking takes over.
Cosmic tip: Use positive visualisations to achieve your goals (working hard is important, too).
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
You wish a past decision could be changed, but know that’s not possible. Just take it as a learning experience.
Cosmic tip: Don’t feel guilty about asking for what you want.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles meet someone new they are attracted to immediately. What happens about the other person now? Make careful decisions.
Cosmic tip: Face a situation squarely for it to change and evolve.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Legal news is not in your favour right now, but changes as time passes. Step back from confrontations.
Cosmic tip: Trust your own intuition even if others feel differently.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Managing family and other visiting relatives is something you are good at. A trip overseas is being planned for later.
Cosmic tip: Choose the route that brings you most joy.