Horoscope today, December 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 01.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A colleague wants to know how you climbed up the corporate ladder so quickly. What went into achieving your goals. Give due respect to an elder.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate yourself.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Good news arrives, but somehow it just doesn’t matter anymore. Self-studies takes up a lot of your time. A new friend is made.

Cosmic tip: Share knowledge with others.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Receiving karmic justice is different for different individuals. It feels good, but doesn’t matter now. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry so much. Have faith in God/the universe.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You deeply regret something said or thought. This reaction was quite unlike you. Meet friends to help de-stress. Enjoy yourself too.

Cosmic tip: Consider making changes that help a forward movement.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You are in top form, getting work done in half the time and yet not feeling tired. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have the patience to deal with a difficult person.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be diplomatic. Speak less, especially about others. Maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about details. They get taken care of as you make progress on the project.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

After a lot of thought you consider two options, but both don’t give good vibes. Let the decision rest for a while.

Cosmic tip: Remain focused. Don’t get distracted.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A setback has you worried for a while, then your naturally upbeat way of thinking takes over.

Cosmic tip: Use positive visualisations to achieve your goals (working hard is important, too).

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You wish a past decision could be changed, but know that’s not possible. Just take it as a learning experience.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel guilty about asking for what you want.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Singles meet someone new they are attracted to immediately. What happens about the other person now? Make careful decisions.

Cosmic tip: Face a situation squarely for it to change and evolve.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Legal news is not in your favour right now, but changes as time passes. Step back from confrontations.

Cosmic tip: Trust your own intuition even if others feel differently.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Managing family and other visiting relatives is something you are good at. A trip overseas is being planned for later.

Cosmic tip: Choose the route that brings you most joy.

