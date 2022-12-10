Horoscope today, December 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 10.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Someone’s blunt reaction comes as a surprise, since you didn’t say anything rude or ill mannered. Singles meet their soulmate in unusual circumstances.
Cosmic tip: Maintain self-respect first.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
The offer of a job/ project comes as a pleasant surprise. A holiday is planned after discussing three destinations. A busy day unfolds..
Cosmic tip: Maintain this lighthearted energy.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Writing off a small loss has been a learning experience. Choose investments carefully. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Stay one step ahead of any work that needs to be completed.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Stay miles away from confrontation as the person only wants to be a source of irritation. Step back and be peaceful..
Cosmic tip: Take back control of your life.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Elders in the family keep harping on the same subject over and over again. Step back for a while. Follow traffic safety rules.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this ‘couple time’.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A karmic cycle of change is welcome, yet slightly troubling. Have faith. Only positive outcomes are revealed. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Give reconciliation serious thought. Don’t make emotional decisions.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Speak to friends if looking for a job. Send CVs to many companies. Life changes soon..
Cosmic tip: Give each other a little space too. Sometimes too much togetherness is claustrophobic.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A friendship ends rather abruptly. However, it doesn’t bother you much. A collaboration of creative ideas may lead to a partnership..
Cosmic tip: Consciously try to heal an important relationship.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s sheer joy of living and satisfaction about the way life is headed. Go slow on making plans. Consider pros and cons..
Cosmic tip: Have faith and trust in a relationship.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Rules and regulations being amended actually works favourably in some time. New beginnings bring happiness and peace.
Cosmic tip: Practise positive affirmations to nudge life along.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Stay away from nit-picking arguments that eat into time. Just concentrate on work to be completed today. Life is good.
Cosmic tip: Believe Divine Timing is working in your favour.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A karmic cycle of movement and relocation begins for some. Very often, one has to make choices, even if that is difficult..
Cosmic tip: Allow yourself simple pleasures that bring joy.