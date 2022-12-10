Horoscope today, December 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Someone’s blunt reaction comes as a surprise, since you didn’t say anything rude or ill mannered. Singles meet their soulmate in unusual circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Maintain self-respect first.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The offer of a job/ project comes as a pleasant surprise. A holiday is planned after discussing three destinations. A busy day unfolds..

Cosmic tip: Maintain this lighthearted energy.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Writing off a small loss has been a learning experience. Choose investments carefully. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay one step ahead of any work that needs to be completed.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Stay miles away from confrontation as the person only wants to be a source of irritation. Step back and be peaceful..

Cosmic tip: Take back control of your life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Elders in the family keep harping on the same subject over and over again. Step back for a while. Follow traffic safety rules.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this ‘couple time’.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A karmic cycle of change is welcome, yet slightly troubling. Have faith. Only positive outcomes are revealed. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Give reconciliation serious thought. Don’t make emotional decisions.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Speak to friends if looking for a job. Send CVs to many companies. Life changes soon..

Cosmic tip: Give each other a little space too. Sometimes too much togetherness is claustrophobic.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A friendship ends rather abruptly. However, it doesn’t bother you much. A collaboration of creative ideas may lead to a partnership..

Cosmic tip: Consciously try to heal an important relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s sheer joy of living and satisfaction about the way life is headed. Go slow on making plans. Consider pros and cons..

Cosmic tip: Have faith and trust in a relationship.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Rules and regulations being amended actually works favourably in some time. New beginnings bring happiness and peace.

Cosmic tip: Practise positive affirmations to nudge life along.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Stay away from nit-picking arguments that eat into time. Just concentrate on work to be completed today. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Believe Divine Timing is working in your favour.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A karmic cycle of movement and relocation begins for some. Very often, one has to make choices, even if that is difficult..

Cosmic tip: Allow yourself simple pleasures that bring joy.

