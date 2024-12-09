Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 10 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 10 December,2024 12:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 10.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A subject may be important, but don’t discuss it with anyone yet. A senior recommends you for a promotion.
Cosmic tip: Be clear about what you are trying to convey to someone.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Self-employed Taureans who consider diversifying businesses overseas need to get legal advice first. 
Cosmic tip: Always be honest, even if you lose people who don’t deserve you.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A karmic cycle of wish fulfilment begins as being tactful helps lay the foundation for further negotiations. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Take words at face value, but say less than you plan to.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Self-employed Cancereans begin a karmic cycle of big amounts of work coming in (it becomes difficult to cope). 
Cosmic tip: Have a small circle of friends to keep relationships on one-to-one basis.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Finding steadiness in a slightly unsteady scenario is easy as long as priorities are maintained.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to steal your precious time. Be firm about refusing if some plan isn’t suitable.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Ask for help if overburdened with work; don’t try to do everything by yourself. Improve health by eating easy-to-digest foods.
Cosmic tip: Consciously choose to be peaceful instead of agitated or angry.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Knowing in advance how someone is going to react on receiving some news is difficult.Don’t spend time with disrespectful people. 
Cosmic tip: Discard habits and lifestyles that de-energise you. 

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Reorganising life to include some changes is important. Believe in yourself and continue exercising the power of positive thinking. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Keep emotions under control.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Don’t promise clients deadlines you can’t keep and follow through with meetings as decided. Work through inner conflict in a comfortable way. 
Cosmic tip: Choose patience as your personal mantra and guide.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A family celebration is fun. Don’t be impatient to buy property, taking time to check out several first. 
Cosmic tip: Continue being helpful towards those you care for and feel are important in life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Signing legal documents or contracts is highlighted. Advice from someone you trust is slightly surprising. 
Cosmic tip: Remain calm and patient with upheavals at work.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Some Pisceans hire office space which turns out to be lucky for them. Stay away from complicated equations.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic bond at the soul level.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK