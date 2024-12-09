Horoscope today, December 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A subject may be important, but don’t discuss it with anyone yet. A senior recommends you for a promotion.

Cosmic tip: Be clear about what you are trying to convey to someone.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Self-employed Taureans who consider diversifying businesses overseas need to get legal advice first.

Cosmic tip: Always be honest, even if you lose people who don’t deserve you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A karmic cycle of wish fulfilment begins as being tactful helps lay the foundation for further negotiations. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take words at face value, but say less than you plan to.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Self-employed Cancereans begin a karmic cycle of big amounts of work coming in (it becomes difficult to cope).

Cosmic tip: Have a small circle of friends to keep relationships on one-to-one basis.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Finding steadiness in a slightly unsteady scenario is easy as long as priorities are maintained.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to steal your precious time. Be firm about refusing if some plan isn’t suitable.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Ask for help if overburdened with work; don’t try to do everything by yourself. Improve health by eating easy-to-digest foods.

Cosmic tip: Consciously choose to be peaceful instead of agitated or angry.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Knowing in advance how someone is going to react on receiving some news is difficult.Don’t spend time with disrespectful people.

Cosmic tip: Discard habits and lifestyles that de-energise you.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Reorganising life to include some changes is important. Believe in yourself and continue exercising the power of positive thinking. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep emotions under control.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Don’t promise clients deadlines you can’t keep and follow through with meetings as decided. Work through inner conflict in a comfortable way.

Cosmic tip: Choose patience as your personal mantra and guide.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A family celebration is fun. Don’t be impatient to buy property, taking time to check out several first.

Cosmic tip: Continue being helpful towards those you care for and feel are important in life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Signing legal documents or contracts is highlighted. Advice from someone you trust is slightly surprising.

Cosmic tip: Remain calm and patient with upheavals at work.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some Pisceans hire office space which turns out to be lucky for them. Stay away from complicated equations.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic bond at the soul level.