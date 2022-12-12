Horoscope today, December 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 12 .
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Make an extra effort to meet a relative. A balanced rather than an extreme approach to fitness and weight works best.
Cosmic tip: Use earth friendly, natural products if possible.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Hostile vibes from someone older are puzzling. Minding your own business and being a private person is so you. Step away.
Cosmic tip: Live in harmony with the basic you.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Someone who is normally so loving does a surprise U turn. You can guess why.
Cosmic tip: Say a firm “No” to people who make demands on your time or energy.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
You want to avoid a re-run of emotional unhappiness. Don’t meet a friend from the past.
Cosmic tip: Allow old patterns of life to fall away. Revel in this change.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Two options are open for you- a tried and tested one and something untested. Both bring the outcome you expect.
Cosmic tip: Take a slow karmic cycle in your stride.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You have all the time in the world for family. Walk away from a situation impeding growth. A wish manifests unexpectedly.
Cosmic tip: Embrace the lesson of a recent interaction.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A new business opportunity comes via a relative. Singles meet a potential spouse who seems quite perfect for them.
Cosmic tip: Mentally balance pros and cons before answering a tricky question.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The new you is quieter and much more tolerant of other people’s behaviour.
Cosmic tip: Recycle clothes, shoes, etc. as much as possible. Or just use up what you have first.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A happy-go-lucky façade is just a front for the world. Family issues still remain in the forefront.
Cosmic tip: Spend time near a water body to wash away sad memories.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Receiving karmic justice is proof there’s impartiality in life after all. It’s a long and busy day.
Cosmic tip: Don’t feel resentful if unable to live up to other people’s expectations.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Receiving a ‘go ahead’ from an elder feels good. Two job offers place you in a position of being responsible for choices made.
Cosmic tip: Visualize true love finding you soon.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Coming up with a creative answer doesn’t resolve issues. Just stay with what is the unvarnished truth.
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to keep Mother Earth clean and pollution free.