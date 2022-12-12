Horoscope today, December 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 12 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Make an extra effort to meet a relative. A balanced rather than an extreme approach to fitness and weight works best.

Cosmic tip: Use earth friendly, natural products if possible.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Hostile vibes from someone older are puzzling. Minding your own business and being a private person is so you. Step away.

Cosmic tip: Live in harmony with the basic you.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Someone who is normally so loving does a surprise U turn. You can guess why.

Cosmic tip: Say a firm “No” to people who make demands on your time or energy.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You want to avoid a re-run of emotional unhappiness. Don’t meet a friend from the past.

Cosmic tip: Allow old patterns of life to fall away. Revel in this change.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Two options are open for you- a tried and tested one and something untested. Both bring the outcome you expect.

Cosmic tip: Take a slow karmic cycle in your stride.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You have all the time in the world for family. Walk away from a situation impeding growth. A wish manifests unexpectedly.

Cosmic tip: Embrace the lesson of a recent interaction.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new business opportunity comes via a relative. Singles meet a potential spouse who seems quite perfect for them.

Cosmic tip: Mentally balance pros and cons before answering a tricky question.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The new you is quieter and much more tolerant of other people’s behaviour.

Cosmic tip: Recycle clothes, shoes, etc. as much as possible. Or just use up what you have first.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A happy-go-lucky façade is just a front for the world. Family issues still remain in the forefront.

Cosmic tip: Spend time near a water body to wash away sad memories.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving karmic justice is proof there’s impartiality in life after all. It’s a long and busy day.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel resentful if unable to live up to other people’s expectations.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Receiving a ‘go ahead’ from an elder feels good. Two job offers place you in a position of being responsible for choices made.

Cosmic tip: Visualize true love finding you soon.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Coming up with a creative answer doesn’t resolve issues. Just stay with what is the unvarnished truth.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to keep Mother Earth clean and pollution free.





