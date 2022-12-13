Horoscope today, December 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Some may be considering a change of residence or relocation. Property is highlighted. Iron out differences with family regarding it.

Cosmic tip: Take time off to smell the roses too.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Being practical is fine, but this clarity shouldn’t come as a result of having a major difference of opinion.

Cosmic tip: Plan a short getaway near a water body.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You would love to be more involved in a family celebration, but work pressures don’t permit it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t feel guilty about telling someone you can’t give them time.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A change of plans allows spending time at home alone, which is something you treasure. An interesting message brings good news.

Cosmic tip: Surround yourself with beauty and vivid colours.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Singles enter the marriage dasha. Don’t allow real or imagined pressures to deplete energy. Maintaining a journal helps clarity of thought.

Cosmic tip: Be assertive if the situation demands it.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A message delivered to you takes you back instantly to a very different kind of a world.

Cosmic tip: Step back and reassess the situation if there’s still no clarity.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You want to maintain secrecy about a development. Which is fine. But don’t drop hints about it to people.

Cosmic tip: Lighten your mood with positive intentions or affirmations.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A heated debate follows a cooling down period, realising the issue is not important.

Cosmic tip: Love yourself by following a healthy diet, exercising within limits and getting enough sleep.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Several business meetings are fixed for today. Drive carefully, following traffic safety rules. Don’t ignore a cough or a cold.

Cosmic tip: Think of positive new opportunities, since like attracts like.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A discussion about expenses could get ugly. Use the right words when talking. Avoid sarcasm or being judgmental. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Spruce up your inner and outer worlds.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You are quite peaceful after having mutually decided to end a relationship. Receiving unexpected money is a pleasant surprise. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Consciously decide to have more patience.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A brainstorming session at work turns into unexpected one-upmanship. You are no part of this. Piscean women receive karmic justice.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. Your wish will manifest.

