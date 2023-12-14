Breaking News
Mumbai unit of ATS arrests one person accused of spying for Pakistani operatives
Mumbai Crime Branch busts overseas job scam; two arrested, 482 passports seized
Latur resident held outside parliament told parents he was going for recruitment
Navi Mumbai police book woman counsellor under Atrocities Act
Finally, BMC to set up mobile toilets at eight Mumbai beaches
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 14 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 December,2023 03:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Trying out an innovative idea for a new project/deal should bring positive results. Ideally, you must not invest in any speculative scheme. .
Cosmic tip: Follow traffic rules carefully. Don’t drive rashly.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A business meeting is fast-paced, ending on an excellent note. Discuss new ideas patiently with those who take time to understand..
Cosmic tip: Avoid impulsive decisions.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s a second source of income for some. Maintain a nutritious and balanced diet. Make time for exercising as advised.
Cosmic tip: Hone skills in a subject, then sharing it with others..

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
There’s happiness and fulfilment in this karmic cycle. Frequent short trips are necessary to close a property deal.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of informed choices taken which brought success..

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Today is favourable for initiating new ventures. Singles meet someone attractive and mesmerising. Students must study..
Cosmic tip: Give complete concentration to work being done. Don’t be careless at work..

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Focus on having doubts clarified in a bureaucratic situation. Relationships improve due to your being more thoughtful.
Cosmic tip: Don’t stress about a situation which isn’t as complicated as it seems..

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Trust a friend’s valuable judgement before deciding to quit the job. Daily set aside specific time to exercise..
Cosmic tip: Be aware if speaking due to perception of the issue or from the ego.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Maintain a sense of humour in a challenging relationship, which also has its fun times when you both are in sync..
Cosmic tip: Complete pending work before heading out to meet a friend.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Giving special treatment to one or two people working for you isn’t fair to the others. Maintain professional work ethics. Make time for family.
Cosmic tip: Don’t just blindly follow advice. Think for yourself..

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Career moves upwards. Some have a second source of income. The universe doubles efforts to change this karmic cycle into a more peaceful one..
Cosmic tip: Be strong when the going is a little tough.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Reading material may contain books on spiritual knowledge. Consider a partnership carefully before giving the go ahead sign. A favourite relative visits.
Cosmic tip: Be verbally nurturing to keep the bond strong and happy.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Remain polite with less than polite clients. Read emails carefully before sending, especially if they have important information.
Cosmic tip: Forgive your partner as the words didn’t mean to sound insulting.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK