Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Trying out an innovative idea for a new project/deal should bring positive results. Ideally, you must not invest in any speculative scheme. .

Cosmic tip: Follow traffic rules carefully. Don’t drive rashly.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A business meeting is fast-paced, ending on an excellent note. Discuss new ideas patiently with those who take time to understand..

Cosmic tip: Avoid impulsive decisions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a second source of income for some. Maintain a nutritious and balanced diet. Make time for exercising as advised.

Cosmic tip: Hone skills in a subject, then sharing it with others..

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s happiness and fulfilment in this karmic cycle. Frequent short trips are necessary to close a property deal.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of informed choices taken which brought success..

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Today is favourable for initiating new ventures. Singles meet someone attractive and mesmerising. Students must study..

Cosmic tip: Give complete concentration to work being done. Don’t be careless at work..

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Focus on having doubts clarified in a bureaucratic situation. Relationships improve due to your being more thoughtful.

Cosmic tip: Don’t stress about a situation which isn’t as complicated as it seems..

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Trust a friend’s valuable judgement before deciding to quit the job. Daily set aside specific time to exercise..

Cosmic tip: Be aware if speaking due to perception of the issue or from the ego.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Maintain a sense of humour in a challenging relationship, which also has its fun times when you both are in sync..

Cosmic tip: Complete pending work before heading out to meet a friend.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Giving special treatment to one or two people working for you isn’t fair to the others. Maintain professional work ethics. Make time for family.

Cosmic tip: Don’t just blindly follow advice. Think for yourself..

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Career moves upwards. Some have a second source of income. The universe doubles efforts to change this karmic cycle into a more peaceful one..

Cosmic tip: Be strong when the going is a little tough.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Reading material may contain books on spiritual knowledge. Consider a partnership carefully before giving the go ahead sign. A favourite relative visits.

Cosmic tip: Be verbally nurturing to keep the bond strong and happy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Remain polite with less than polite clients. Read emails carefully before sending, especially if they have important information.

Cosmic tip: Forgive your partner as the words didn’t mean to sound insulting.