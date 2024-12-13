Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational image. Pic/iStock
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 14.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
An issue that has no bearing on your work should be ignored at work. A perplexing situation eases out as the day comes to an end.
Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss anyone else in their absence.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Regularly clearing out cupboards, tidying the desk drawers, cabinets, etc. is good for keeping positive energy flowing. Be the first to make up after an argument/ quarrel.
Cosmic tip: Work hard to be successful.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The boss may not be too supportive if you get yourself into an avoidable complication. Be careful to begin with, keeping opinions to yourself.
Cosmic tip: Exercise will power to wake up early.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Staying with the decided budget may be a challenge to meet. Some may want to consult their doctor or dietician about a diet plan.
Cosmic tip: Refocus on important relationships, realizing their value.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Personal investments need more personal involvement. Students realize the value of regular studies and clocking in regular hours at college. Karmic justice is a balm.
Cosmic tip: Be assertive if the issue demands it.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Self-employed businesspersons could face a few budgetary issues that need careful handling or juggling around. Maintain a nutritious diet. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Work in solitary silence to get work in time.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Handle personal equations with the boss/ colleagues carefully, not allowing the ego to guide. Special relationships continue to be strong. Do sleep/ wake-up on time.
Cosmic tip: Face the future with a positive mind-set.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Too much soul searching brings its own issues of regret and confusion. Leave it all behind, wishing it good luck. Enjoy a holiday.
Cosmic tip: Avoid re-hashing the past. Go with the flow.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Leave aside petty arguments as you aren’t interested in proving you are right. Some may have relocated or planning to do so.
Cosmic tip: Remain motivated, seeing a beautiful life ahead for you.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Today favours legalities and learning from other people’s experiences. Some may be considering writing a book about life’s experiences. A slightly slow moving day is annoying. Be patient.
Cosmic tip: Make long term important decisions.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Don’t take any action unless sure of facts (find out the truth first). Networking is important for business, so continue.
Cosmic tip: Accept you will have to work late for a couple of days.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Self-employed Pisceans may want to modify or change their marketing approach to draw in more business. Some singles meet their soul mate.
Cosmic tip: Don’t dig your heels in just to prove a point.