Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An issue that has no bearing on your work should be ignored at work. A perplexing situation eases out as the day comes to an end.

Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss anyone else in their absence.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Regularly clearing out cupboards, tidying the desk drawers, cabinets, etc. is good for keeping positive energy flowing. Be the first to make up after an argument/ quarrel.

Cosmic tip: Work hard to be successful.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The boss may not be too supportive if you get yourself into an avoidable complication. Be careful to begin with, keeping opinions to yourself.

Cosmic tip: Exercise will power to wake up early.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Staying with the decided budget may be a challenge to meet. Some may want to consult their doctor or dietician about a diet plan.

Cosmic tip: Refocus on important relationships, realizing their value.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Personal investments need more personal involvement. Students realize the value of regular studies and clocking in regular hours at college. Karmic justice is a balm.

Cosmic tip: Be assertive if the issue demands it.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Self-employed businesspersons could face a few budgetary issues that need careful handling or juggling around. Maintain a nutritious diet. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Work in solitary silence to get work in time.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Handle personal equations with the boss/ colleagues carefully, not allowing the ego to guide. Special relationships continue to be strong. Do sleep/ wake-up on time.

Cosmic tip: Face the future with a positive mind-set.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Too much soul searching brings its own issues of regret and confusion. Leave it all behind, wishing it good luck. Enjoy a holiday.

Cosmic tip: Avoid re-hashing the past. Go with the flow.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Leave aside petty arguments as you aren’t interested in proving you are right. Some may have relocated or planning to do so.

Cosmic tip: Remain motivated, seeing a beautiful life ahead for you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Today favours legalities and learning from other people’s experiences. Some may be considering writing a book about life’s experiences. A slightly slow moving day is annoying. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Make long term important decisions.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t take any action unless sure of facts (find out the truth first). Networking is important for business, so continue.

Cosmic tip: Accept you will have to work late for a couple of days.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Self-employed Pisceans may want to modify or change their marketing approach to draw in more business. Some singles meet their soul mate.

Cosmic tip: Don’t dig your heels in just to prove a point.