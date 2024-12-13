Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 14 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 December,2024 12:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
An issue that has no bearing on your work should be ignored at work. A perplexing situation eases out as the day comes to an end. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss anyone else in their absence.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Regularly clearing out cupboards, tidying the desk drawers, cabinets, etc. is good for keeping positive energy flowing. Be the first to make up after an argument/ quarrel.
Cosmic tip: Work hard to be successful.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The boss may not be too supportive if you get yourself into an avoidable complication. Be careful to begin with, keeping opinions to yourself. 
Cosmic tip: Exercise will power to wake up early.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Staying with the decided budget may be a challenge  to meet. Some may want to consult their doctor or dietician about a diet plan. 
Cosmic tip: Refocus on important relationships, realizing their value.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Personal investments need more personal involvement. Students realize the value of regular studies and clocking in regular hours at college. Karmic justice is a balm. 
Cosmic tip: Be assertive if the issue demands it.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Self-employed businesspersons could face a few budgetary issues that need careful handling or juggling around. Maintain a nutritious diet. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Work in solitary silence to get work in time.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Handle personal equations with the boss/ colleagues carefully, not allowing the ego to guide. Special relationships continue to be strong. Do sleep/ wake-up on time.
Cosmic tip: Face the future with a positive mind-set.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Too much soul searching brings its own issues of regret and confusion. Leave it all behind, wishing it good luck. Enjoy a holiday.
Cosmic tip: Avoid re-hashing the past. Go with the flow. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Leave aside petty arguments as you aren’t interested in proving you are right. Some may have relocated or planning to do so.
Cosmic tip: Remain motivated, seeing a beautiful life ahead for you.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Today favours legalities and learning from other people’s experiences. Some may be considering writing a book about life’s experiences. A slightly slow moving day is annoying. Be patient.
Cosmic tip: Make long term important decisions.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Don’t take any action unless sure of facts (find out the truth first). Networking is important for business, so continue.
Cosmic tip: Accept you will have to work late for a couple of days.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Self-employed Pisceans may want to modify or change their marketing approach to draw in more business. Some singles meet their soul mate.
Cosmic tip: Don’t dig your heels in just to prove a point.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK