Horoscope today, December 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Timing is all wrong if wanting to discuss an issue with someone. Tomorrow may be a better day.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about issues over which you don’t have control.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You’ve chosen the right way in which to strengthen a relationship. Look forward to relaxing in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the extra time, support and ideas being given to you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being silent helps hone into an opportunity being given by the universe. A gradual balance settles in place soon..

Cosmic tip: Create a quiet place of refuge or retreat for yourself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Speaking less and listening more helps understand what is actually bothering a person. Ask questions. Drive carefully. Leave on time.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of faith, hope and optimism.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Willing to take part in all experiences today makes this an interesting day. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take a spiritually oriented trip if that’s what your soul craves for.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Spending a day out with a friend is fun. Singles are introduced to a single like themselves. Nurture a friendship.

Cosmic tip: Stop projecting your own fear into the future.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Take it in your stride if a relationship doesn’t work out as expected. Younger Librans enter a fertile period.

Cosmic tip: Delegate work if bogged down with too much to do.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A friendship ends rather abruptly. However, it doesn’t bother you much. A collaboration of creative ideas may lead to a partnership..

Cosmic tip: Consciously try to heal an important relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A good mood lasts till afternoon and then something you spoke without thinking throws a damper on a friendship. Apologise immediately and

mean it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold on to guilt..

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Confusion due to too many ideas in mind leads to more chaos. Write down pros and cons of each to choose the right one..

Cosmic tip: Try to soften perfectionist tendencies.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Your emotions flounder like a car out of control and only your strong mind helps harness this energy into something else that works perfectly.

Cosmic tip: Visualise and affirm abundance.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Money issues bring a realisation of how different you both are. Intelligently work out a solution.

Cosmic tip: Avoid thinking the worst about yourself. You are a kind and loving person.

