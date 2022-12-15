Horoscope today, December 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 15.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Timing is all wrong if wanting to discuss an issue with someone. Tomorrow may be a better day.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about issues over which you don’t have control.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
You’ve chosen the right way in which to strengthen a relationship. Look forward to relaxing in the evening.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the extra time, support and ideas being given to you.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being silent helps hone into an opportunity being given by the universe. A gradual balance settles in place soon..
Cosmic tip: Create a quiet place of refuge or retreat for yourself.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Speaking less and listening more helps understand what is actually bothering a person. Ask questions. Drive carefully. Leave on time.
Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of faith, hope and optimism.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Willing to take part in all experiences today makes this an interesting day. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Take a spiritually oriented trip if that’s what your soul craves for.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Spending a day out with a friend is fun. Singles are introduced to a single like themselves. Nurture a friendship.
Cosmic tip: Stop projecting your own fear into the future.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Take it in your stride if a relationship doesn’t work out as expected. Younger Librans enter a fertile period.
Cosmic tip: Delegate work if bogged down with too much to do.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A friendship ends rather abruptly. However, it doesn’t bother you much. A collaboration of creative ideas may lead to a partnership..
Cosmic tip: Consciously try to heal an important relationship.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A good mood lasts till afternoon and then something you spoke without thinking throws a damper on a friendship. Apologise immediately and
mean it.
Cosmic tip: Don’t hold on to guilt..
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Confusion due to too many ideas in mind leads to more chaos. Write down pros and cons of each to choose the right one..
Cosmic tip: Try to soften perfectionist tendencies.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Your emotions flounder like a car out of control and only your strong mind helps harness this energy into something else that works perfectly.
Cosmic tip: Visualise and affirm abundance.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Money issues bring a realisation of how different you both are. Intelligently work out a solution.
Cosmic tip: Avoid thinking the worst about yourself. You are a kind and loving person.