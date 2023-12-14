Horoscope today, December 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The present project is getting to be a trifling annoying as you’ve had to make changes twice.

Cosmic tip: Accept your role in how circumstances pan out. This helps a positive karmic cycle begin earlier.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Juggling two jobs/ assignments is easier than it sounds. The relationship with your spouse/ partner is emotionally close and a mutual source of shared strength.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health, especially bone health.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those wanting to pursue further studies/ self- study can do so in this karmic cycle of increasing knowledge.

Cosmic tip: Make time to slow down and enjoy life, doing nothing if that helps unwind.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A holiday has a totally surprising outcome. What was initially a time to relax turns into a business pitch with someone you meet casually through a friend.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for good health.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new relationship comes with several important questions that need answers first. Just ask instead of imagining reasons for someone not returning a call.

Cosmic tip: Try not to make an impulsive/ unnecessary purchase.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

That you allow your heart to rule your head is surprising in itself. Income increases in an unexpected manner. A colleague gives advice contrary to your thoughts.

Cosmic tip: Do regularly get enough sleep.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Today supports financial decisions; for example, loans, investments, a joint venture being carefully considered, contemplating a new business.

Cosmic tip: Choose between two equally good options (sometimes it’s easier when there’s no alternative option).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A project/ business deal needs to be reworked before discussing it.

Cosmic tip: Make efforts to salvage a friendship going the wrong way due to ego issues. Too much emotional distance is there already.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those in the media (IT industry, films, TV, designing, PR, etc.) could opt for certain changes they’ve been considering. A relative needs guidance about income tax.

Cosmic tip: Do have blood pressure checked regularly.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some amusing incidents and conversations make this an unforgettable day to be reminisced about in the future.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be unnecessarily blunt even though you’d rather be clear than wishy-washy about the issue.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A brain storming session with a friend reiterates you being on the right path.

Cosmic tip: Use a simple and effective approach to deal with a junior in need of how to maintain office decorum.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The boss may be unnecessarily assertive. Just grin and bear it. Make sure work is perfect.

Cosmic tip: Build on information you’ve already received regarding a project/ assignment which is rather hush-hush for now.



