Horoscope today, December 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 16 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Enthusiasm to learn something new wanes quickly as there’s another subject you’d rather study.

Cosmic tip: Be firm in the knowledge that you and your loved ones are protected.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You are in one of those rare moods to socialize! A new client is signed.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto positive thoughts and intentions which are close to your heart.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Two creative ideas are received well in a brain storming session. A work related trip approaches. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t remain rooted to past memories, especially painful ones.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your spouse/ partner may be too stressed about work. Remain supportive. Be prepared for business negotiations to reach a plateau.

Cosmic tip: Remove a mental block which inhibits you moving forward.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Self-imposed restrictions must be curtailed. This is a karmic cycle of recognition and rewards. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t remember awkward moments. These happen to everyone at some point.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Revisiting a place of happy memories feels good. Avoiding temptation for your own peace of mind is easy.

Cosmic tip: Handle a situation in a fair and just manner.



Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A miscommunication is resolved. Some have to change their plans of going shopping. Give in gracefully.

Cosmic tip: Surrender your personal agenda for the greater good of the group.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The family unit is your strength and as usual they step in when needed. A trip with a friend is planned.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be afraid of not receiving your share.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Stop yourself from making an unwise investment. Do listen to advice given. Exercise as suggested by a professional.

Cosmic tip: Be in the flow. Surrender your attachment to the outcome.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A lawsuit will be resolved harmoniously when the time is right. Good mental and physical health help maintain energy levels.

Cosmic tip: Keep everyone’s needs in mind during negotiations.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

One out of three probable contracts will go through. Some have met their karmic soul mate.

Cosmic tip: Retain integrity and fairness when dealing with an issue at work.





Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Receiving justice seems to be out of reach. Are you overthinking an issue? Good news is received at work.

Cosmic tip: Be kind in an argument to save yourself remorseless guilt.





CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal