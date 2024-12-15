Horoscope today, December 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 16.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
The day unfolds as planned and work is completed fairly quickly. Meet a friend for coffee.
Cosmic tip: Use valuable time to invest in chores that lessen the load, instead of daydreaming about the past.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Life comes a full circle as new decisions have to be made regarding the future. Take time off to relax.
Cosmic tip: Remember, reading is to the mind as exercise is to the body.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Continuing to help those who deserve your care and compassion reveals making positive karma.
Cosmic tip: Do the work yourself to complete it in half the time.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Chafing at the restrictions placed; know it is for the best in the given circumstances.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully work through inner conflicts in a manner you feel is best.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Today is auspicious for signing legal documents. Continue investing in schemes that have brought good returns in the past.
Cosmic tip: Look ahead with confidence at the thought of daybreak.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Two courses of action are open for you. Completing work keeps you tied to the desk, but this has to be tackled.
Cosmic tip: Continue being grateful for all the blessings in life.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Someone at home is stressed about an outcome. Allay their fears.
Cosmic tip: Take care not to share information that’s important for you. People may not understand your obsession about it.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Something that was troubling you ends as suddenly as it began. Be peaceful. Eat home cooked food to heal digestion.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of legalities if on a different kind of a path.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A karmic cycle of wish fulfilment begins, so choose wishes with care. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Give the benefit of the doubt, stating your mind in as few words as is possible.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Having a good rapport and mutual trust is a good basis for being involved in a business together. A long-term relationship begins.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of life being so good.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be quite frank, refusing the person’s request if feeling imposed upon; your time is important to take care of your own work.
Cosmic tip: Maintain priorities in an unsure scenario, which brings in constancy.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Keep mind focused, not allowing it to run around in five different directions that bring more confusion. A trip out of town is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Choose peace. Send out peaceful vibes.