Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Zakir Hussain alive, sister Khurshid Aulia confirms
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 16 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 16 December,2024 12:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 16.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
The day unfolds as planned and work is completed fairly quickly. Meet a friend for coffee. 
Cosmic tip: Use valuable time to invest in chores that lessen the load, instead of daydreaming about the past.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Life comes a full circle as new decisions have to be made regarding the future. Take time off to relax.
Cosmic tip: Remember, reading is to the mind as exercise is to the body.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Continuing to help those who deserve your care and compassion reveals making positive karma. 
Cosmic tip: Do the work yourself to complete it in half the time.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Chafing at the restrictions placed; know it is for the best in the given circumstances. 
Cosmic tip: Peacefully work through inner conflicts in a manner you feel is best.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Today is auspicious for signing legal documents. Continue investing in schemes that have brought good returns in the past. 
Cosmic tip: Look ahead with confidence at the thought of daybreak.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Two courses of action are open for you. Completing work keeps you tied to the desk, but this has to be tackled.
Cosmic tip: Continue being grateful for all the blessings in life.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Someone at home is stressed about an outcome. Allay their fears.
Cosmic tip: Take care not to share information that’s important for you. People may not understand your obsession about it.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Something that was troubling you ends as suddenly as it began. Be peaceful. Eat home cooked food to heal digestion.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of legalities if on a different kind of a path. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A karmic cycle of wish fulfilment begins, so choose wishes with care. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Give the benefit of the doubt, stating your mind in as few words as is possible.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Having a good rapport and mutual trust is a good basis for being involved in a business together. A long-term relationship begins.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of life being so good.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be quite frank, refusing the person’s request if feeling imposed upon; your time is important to take care of your own work.
Cosmic tip: Maintain priorities in an unsure scenario, which brings in constancy.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Keep mind focused, not allowing it to run around in five different directions that bring more confusion. A trip out of town is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Choose peace. Send out peaceful vibes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Daily horoscope Horoscope today mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK