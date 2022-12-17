Horoscope today, December 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 17.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
A happy and peaceful family life has a direct influence on interactions at work. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Honour your emotions. It is important to acknowledge what you are feeling.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Money owed to you comes in. Consider other options if one doesn’t work. You are energetic and health is good.
Cosmic tip: Celebrate body rhythms, acknowledging they are uniquely you.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The karmic cycle till late afternoon doesn’t support communication. You could be misunderstood. Delayed news received is positive and promising.
Cosmic tip: Make time for yourself (also to rest).
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A relative who was supposed to come over changes his/ her mind. Enjoy a siesta.
Cosmic tip: Check with your doctor about how to deal with this feeling of lethargy.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t make irrational decisions about financial investments. Speak to someone who is an authority on this. Allow suspicions to settle down.
Cosmic tip: Seek support to deal with a family issue.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Staying away from differences of opinion or arguments is your agenda for today. Life is good.
Cosmic tip: Take some time off for yourself if that is what you want.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This karmic cycle that weighs you down with extra work ends soon enough. Patiently just complete all that is important.
Cosmic tip: Quickly make use of an unbelievable opportunity.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Working within certain parameters doesn’t sit well with you. There has to be just that right amount of free will available.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between giving and receiving.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Unexpected money helps dealing with added expenditure. Buying gifts brings happiness and is also a chore sometimes.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about aspects of life over which there is no control.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Learning a new craft opens up a world of creativity. Older Capricorns must take care of their bone health.
Cosmic tip: Giving time or money for charity makes you feel good.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A new business idea has potential, but fine-tune it further. Make your point but don’t be excessively aggressive about it either.
Cosmic tip: Plan a vacation near a water body.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A breakfast meeting ends on a promising note. Planning a special evening for younger family members is a way of bonding even more.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy a light hearted evening.