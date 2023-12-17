Horoscope today, December 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 18.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Have patience, believing in your love and that all will be well soon. Appreciate support received from elders..
Cosmic tip: Be aware of all that is going right in life, being very grateful.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Segregate the important from the unimportant issues, which helps save time and energy. Choose wisely.
Cosmic tip: Let go of wanting to have a confrontation. You are justified about it, but wait it out.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Other areas of life benefit when focused on what needs to be handled next..
Cosmic tip: Be happy that someone from your past is well. Don’t’ return to the relationship even as just friends.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Give enough leverage to certain situations at work, so the best course of action can be decided..
Cosmic tip: Mentally be prepared that a relationship is slowly reaching its peak, then gradually petering off.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A last minute business trip, upsets plans. Just issue instructions so certain work gets completed. .
Cosmic tip: Be aware of the laws of karma. In short, every action has a right and just reaction.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Health is good, but continue maintaining a healthy diet and get enough nightly sleep. Money owed is received.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this unexpected gift which is such a sweet and caring gesture.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Dealing with chores around the home you’ve been putting off can be tackled today. Taking care of health is a major attitude change..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this day off in the manner most enjoyed.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new deal is signed. Professionally, cosmic energies are favourable towards you. .
Cosmic tip: Make the first move to mend a relationship. You experience the most amazing and magical results.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Patience is the key to life as most issues gradually dim in importance as others emerge and take centre stage. Think positive..
Cosmic tip: Don’t dwell on what can’t be changed as of now.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Changes in daily work at the office is fine-tuned for greater efficiency. Keep on explaining your point of view till the person gets it..
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatically forceful, but be sure of facts.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
New ventures work out since this karmic cycle supports new beginnings. Health is good..
Cosmic tip: Make time for rest and relaxation. Also family time is equally important, even if you are very busy..
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A cheer goes up as good news is received at the workplace..
Cosmic tip: Complete all work carefully so you can fully relax and be in the moment when meeting friends in the evening..