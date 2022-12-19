Horoscope today, December 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

New beginnings may be fraught with indecision. The best way is to make a three point agenda and choose the best option.

Cosmic tip: Take up an unusual hobby.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Taken in totality, refusing a job offer is a well thought-out decision. You have all pros and cons worked out if questioned about it.

Cosmic tip: Continue believing in yourself.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Travelling for business negotiations is welcome, except to the two destinations that have been decided for you. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Delegate work instead of doing everything yourself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Delaying reverting to some messages or emails is not a good idea, even if you want to avoid giving an answer.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts. Dismiss negative ones.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Now its payback time for the universe, so this feeling of financial insecurity gradually wanes. Be a team player.

Cosmic tip: Don’t expect anyone else to complete your life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A lovely message from someone older is received. Women in the third trimester of pregnancy must not tire themselves.

Cosmic tip: Ask your spouse/partner for help if needed.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Remaining in the background during a family discussion about property is wise of you. Singles make a choice between two people.

Cosmic tip: Eat health enhancing foods.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Make new living arrangements if that is what’s needed. The old life has to move into the background in any case. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Manage money wisely.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Make a list of what you don’t want in life. Then follow through. Consult a doctor if feeling unwell.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about thoughts and words spoken (these create karma).

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Share information on a need to know basis. A family celebration is planned. Someone younger is upset, and rightly so.

Cosmic tip: Follow intuition’s guidance about making lifestyle changes.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A school or a college reunion turns out more enjoyable than expected. You met two friends after a very long time. Make time for a relative.

Cosmic tip: Eat mindfully.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Differences of opinion can be easily resolved with an honest conversation. It’s quite alright to be frank, but don’t bring personalities into it.

Cosmic tip: Spend time outdoors in the sun.

