Horoscope today, December 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 19 December,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 10.


Aries   Aries   
March 21 – April 20
New beginnings may be fraught with indecision. The best way is to make a three point agenda and choose the best option. 
Cosmic tip: Take up an unusual hobby.



 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Taken in totality, refusing a job offer is a well thought-out decision. You have all pros and cons worked out if questioned about it.
Cosmic tip: Continue believing in yourself.

 

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Travelling for business negotiations is welcome, except to the two destinations that have been decided for you. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Delegate work instead of doing everything yourself.

 

VirgoVirgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Delaying reverting to some messages or emails is not a good idea, even if you want to avoid giving an answer.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts. Dismiss negative ones.

 

CancerCancer 
June 22 – July 23
Now its payback time for the universe, so this feeling of financial insecurity gradually wanes. Be a team player.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect anyone else to complete your life.

 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A lovely message from someone older is received. Women in the third trimester of pregnancy must not tire themselves.
Cosmic tip: Ask your spouse/partner for help if needed.

 

Libra Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Remaining in the background during a family discussion about property is wise of you. Singles make a choice between two people. 
Cosmic tip: Eat health enhancing foods.

 

Scorpio Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Make new living arrangements if that is what’s needed. The old life has to move into the background in any case. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Manage money wisely.

 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Make a list of what you don’t want in life. Then follow through. Consult a doctor if feeling unwell.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about thoughts and words spoken (these create karma).

 

Capricorn Capricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Share information on a need to know basis. A family celebration is planned. Someone younger is upset, and rightly so.
Cosmic tip: Follow intuition’s guidance about making lifestyle changes.

 

Aquarius Aquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A school or a college reunion turns out more enjoyable than expected. You met two friends after a very long time. Make time for a relative. 
Cosmic tip: Eat mindfully.

 

Pisce Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Differences of opinion can be easily resolved with an honest conversation. It’s quite alright to be frank, but don’t bring personalities into it.
Cosmic tip: Spend time outdoors in the sun.

 

