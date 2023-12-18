Horoscope today, December 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 19.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
People discuss a matter/ issue incessantly. Business news from overseas is better than expected. Relationship is on a firm foundation.
Cosmic tip: Take the option which doesn’t have to be kept a secret now.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Singles enter the marriage dasha and might have begun looking for accommodation. Several good qualities like, faithfulness, positive communication and a loving attitude keeps the relationship on track.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A new client may be difficult to deal with, requiring immense patience and creative reasoning. Maintain a health improving diet.
Cosmic tip: Find the key to unlock reasons for these bursts of anger/ hostility.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Childhood memories resurface; today they don’t seem to be unduly harsh, unhappy or unfair.
Cosmic tip: Keep excessive spending under check. This obsessive need to buy gifts for people needs to be checked.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Those in a new relationship hope it’s going to be a lasting one; but only time will tell.
Cosmic tip: Don’t believe all that you hear. The truth can sometimes be unpalatable and distressing.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Winds of change blow over you. Step back. Don’t worry. All is well.
Cosmic tip: Imagine you are in a beautiful garden with the weather being perfect and an indulgent sun shining on you.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Income increases, with you being able to make new investments or channel it back into the present business.
Cosmic tip: Share news about a raise in salary only after it actually materializes/ is announced.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
News of a deal going through pumps up the adrenalin (but this is something that takes time to manifest).
Cosmic tip: Search through unusual spaces in the cupboard/ house to find something that was ‘lost’.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Don’t get swayed by a sweet talking individual. A property deal may take time to work out advantageously.
Cosmic tip: Take care of health. Some deal with having to go through several medical tests.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A business partnership between a man and a woman can work out, provided all clauses are in black and white.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to this mutual attraction with someone new. Don’t complicate life.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Relying on your own wisdom/ counsel is better, rather than taking advice from umpteen people. Do regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be circumspect if you want plans to pan out without any hurdles.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
An unrealistic attitude towards the job/ business could cause more confusion, especially if allowed to simmer gently.
Cosmic tip: Wait patiently till a decision is official before disclosing it. This brings freedom from routine.