Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

People discuss a matter/ issue incessantly. Business news from overseas is better than expected. Relationship is on a firm foundation.

Cosmic tip: Take the option which doesn’t have to be kept a secret now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Singles enter the marriage dasha and might have begun looking for accommodation. Several good qualities like, faithfulness, positive communication and a loving attitude keeps the relationship on track.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A new client may be difficult to deal with, requiring immense patience and creative reasoning. Maintain a health improving diet.

Cosmic tip: Find the key to unlock reasons for these bursts of anger/ hostility.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Childhood memories resurface; today they don’t seem to be unduly harsh, unhappy or unfair.

Cosmic tip: Keep excessive spending under check. This obsessive need to buy gifts for people needs to be checked.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those in a new relationship hope it’s going to be a lasting one; but only time will tell.

Cosmic tip: Don’t believe all that you hear. The truth can sometimes be unpalatable and distressing.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Winds of change blow over you. Step back. Don’t worry. All is well.

Cosmic tip: Imagine you are in a beautiful garden with the weather being perfect and an indulgent sun shining on you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Income increases, with you being able to make new investments or channel it back into the present business.

Cosmic tip: Share news about a raise in salary only after it actually materializes/ is announced.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

News of a deal going through pumps up the adrenalin (but this is something that takes time to manifest).

Cosmic tip: Search through unusual spaces in the cupboard/ house to find something that was ‘lost’.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Don’t get swayed by a sweet talking individual. A property deal may take time to work out advantageously.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health. Some deal with having to go through several medical tests.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A business partnership between a man and a woman can work out, provided all clauses are in black and white.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to this mutual attraction with someone new. Don’t complicate life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Relying on your own wisdom/ counsel is better, rather than taking advice from umpteen people. Do regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be circumspect if you want plans to pan out without any hurdles.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An unrealistic attitude towards the job/ business could cause more confusion, especially if allowed to simmer gently.

Cosmic tip: Wait patiently till a decision is official before disclosing it. This brings freedom from routine.