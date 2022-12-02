Horoscope today, December 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 2 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be diplomatically over cautious. Think about doing an online course to increase knowledge.

Cosmic tip: Listen to the inner voice, of your soul and spend a few days by yourself.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Several positive messages come in. Have a balance between perception of the past and what was the actual truth.

Cosmic tip: Focus energy on intention; on what you want to achieve.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Your spouse/ partner may have an opportunity to work overseas. You have two options before you.

Cosmic tip: Respect yourself and your mind-set. You know what is best for you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A celebration suddenly begins going wrong. Be aware of practical reasons for this.

Cosmic tip: Let go of what is no longer of importance. Release ties to the past.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Suspicion corrodes like acid if allowed free rein. Think logically. Believe what you are told. Don’t confront anyone. Have a good time with friends.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to intuition.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Avoid arguing about spirituality. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Life moves ahead in a positive manner.

Cosmic tip: Remain on the chosen path. This is the right one for you.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s best not to lend or borrow money as it destroys the friendship. Request family to help out.

Cosmic tip: Express creativity in a manner that makes you feel contented.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s some breathing space at work now since two deadlines have been met. Work on a presentation begins soon. Let go of anger.

Cosmic tip: Get enough sleep every night.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The entire day consists of making a choice between two options. Enjoy it instead of getting irritated. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Ask for guidance instead of floundering in apprehensions.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Spending time by yourself is also enjoyable. Do drink enough water during the day.

Cosmic tip: Those with circulatory issues should be aware of what the body is telling them.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Abundance coming in from two sources is revealed. You are in a good mood. Feeling energetic keeps you on the go.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the small blessings in life too.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A new karmic cycle helps make a point at work once again. Follow through with an idea.

Cosmic tip: Take up an unusual hobby like handwriting analysis, studying body language, etc.





CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal