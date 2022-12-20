Horoscope today, December 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Love has blossomed slowly for someone who has just been a friend. Enjoy the day.

Cosmic tip: Make it a point to spend some time in natural surroundings every day.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You don’t mean to sound inflexible, but making the position clear is important too. Later, some hide their nervousness under a mantle of silence.

Cosmic tip: Slow down. Be patient



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Staying within traditional thinking and yet coming up with a workable solution speaks for your ingenuity. Drifting towards a happier mind-set is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Keep the faith. Don’t give up.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A friend shares news about an impending marriage. You are happy to be a part of the core group.

Cosmic tip: Use aromatherapy or flower essences to uplift the mood.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Making a difficult but wise decision speaks for your ability to consider all angles before making up your mind.

Cosmic tip: Believe your chosen path is the right one for you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Stay with tried and tested traditional investments. Tread carefully around a loved one, being willing to listen to their viewpoint.

Cosmic tip: don’t allow differences of opinion to create a gulf.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those wanting to buy property find two that fit their requirements. There a slight delay in news/ travel/ a slowdown in business.

Cosmic tip: Break your dream into little achievable goals.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Timely intervention keeps a situation from sliding down to something that can’t be salvaged.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the fact that your needs are always met by a loving universe.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A friend not wanting to meet you is a shock. Consider why this is so. Or just ask.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate the fact that the worst is behind you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Notice recurring ideas and take action on them. Follow your intuition. A financially stable karmic cycle begins.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to maintain good mental and physical health.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some may wake up late. Leave in time for a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give away your power to someone else- no matter how much love is shared between you both.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Retail therapy is as enjoyable as ever and you manage to keep to the budget (just about!). Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Regularly spend time alone. You love your own company.





CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal