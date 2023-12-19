Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s time now to relax in this slow karmic cycle, which however, doesn’t impact earlier plans. Irritating trivial issues are resolved.

Cosmic tip: Unlock the key to happiness as this lies in your hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Stop yourself from feeling emotionally vulnerable, as controlling the mind and actions lies within your power.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate someone who does all that is humanly possible to get into your good books quickly.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A stable family home is what you are working towards by implementing certain changes within yourself. Finances are managed responsibly. Keep accounts up to date.

Cosmic tip: Remain rooted in being the family’s strength.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Weighing advisability of a new relationship has you focusing on what’s right about it and what needs working on. There’s also the issue of parental acceptance.

Cosmic tip: Believe in your decisions with steadfast faith.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being prudent about spending is great, but indulge yourself too. Maybe a past experience haunts you, which accounts for a thrifty attitude.

Cosmic tip: Don’t bother about rumors or veiled insinuations. People enjoy gossiping.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Handling work with a light hearted mind-set surprisingly works wonderfully for you. Do regularly maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Don’t trust someone new you meet who may be as cunning as a fox.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This karmic cycle is one of plans folding up suddenly or being nixed by an authority figure. Don’t worry, as plans will be re-considered and accepted.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to receiving loving news.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some may decide to take up studies in business management or how the stock market operates. A deal may not work out.

Cosmic tip: Don’t judge someone today by past behavior rooted in childhood.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those seeking employment receive interview calls. One results in a job offer with an unexpected salary. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to be let down. Not everyone keeps their word.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Letting go of a habit after so many years is reason to celebrate. Relocating is an option considered seriously.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about the path chosen as you stand at a karmic crossroads.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Choosing between two options is revealed for some Aquarians. This decision may involve different aspects of life. Some are showered with financial abundance.

Cosmic tip: Happily watch how a relationship gradually blossoms and matures.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Making an important discovery is enough for an impromptu celebration. This karmic cycle has a big positive impact on general health.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new lifestyle, which is exactly what you yearned for.