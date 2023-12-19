Breaking News
Mumbai local trains: 10 establishments show willingness to stagger office time
BJP, Sena at loggerheads over construction of Urdu learning centre in Mumbai
Govt wants to execute its agenda without debate: Prithviraj Chavan
Mallikarjun Kharge turns down proposal to be INDIA alliance's PM candidate
Maharashtra: Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean YouTuber in Pune
Mumbai: Two booked for duping banker of Rs 18 crore by selling fake paintings
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 20 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 20 December,2023 02:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 20.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There’s time now to relax in this slow karmic cycle, which however, doesn’t impact earlier plans. Irritating trivial issues are resolved.
Cosmic tip: Unlock the key to happiness as this lies in your hands.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Stop yourself from feeling emotionally vulnerable, as controlling the mind and actions lies within your power. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate someone who does all that is humanly possible to get into your good books quickly.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A stable family home is what you are working towards by implementing certain changes within yourself. Finances are managed responsibly. Keep accounts up to date.
Cosmic tip: Remain rooted in being the family’s strength.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Weighing advisability of a new relationship has you focusing on what’s right about it and what needs working on. There’s also the issue of parental acceptance.
Cosmic tip: Believe in your decisions with steadfast faith.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Being prudent about spending is great, but indulge yourself too. Maybe a past experience haunts you, which accounts for a thrifty attitude.
Cosmic tip: Don’t bother about rumors or veiled insinuations. People enjoy gossiping.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Handling work with a light hearted mind-set surprisingly works wonderfully for you. Do regularly maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Don’t trust someone new you meet who may be as cunning as a fox.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This karmic cycle is one of plans folding up suddenly or being nixed by an authority figure. Don’t worry, as plans will be re-considered and accepted.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to receiving loving news.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Some may decide to take up studies in business management or how the stock market operates. A deal may not work out.
Cosmic tip: Don’t judge someone today by past behavior rooted in childhood.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those seeking employment receive interview calls. One results in a job offer with an unexpected salary. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared to be let down. Not everyone keeps their word.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Letting go of a habit after so many years is reason to celebrate. Relocating is an option considered seriously.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about the path chosen as you stand at a karmic crossroads.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Choosing between two options is revealed for some Aquarians. This decision may involve different aspects of life. Some are showered with financial abundance. 
Cosmic tip: Happily watch how a relationship gradually blossoms and matures.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Making an important discovery is enough for an impromptu celebration. This karmic cycle has a big positive impact on general health.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new lifestyle, which is exactly what you yearned for.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK