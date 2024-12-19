Horoscope today, December 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be clear about certain clauses and what they mean exactly if signing a contract. Receiving recognition for work done is justified.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for a busy day that requires making instant decisions.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A short trip within the country is worth it considering a new client is signed and several introductions to potential clients made.

Cosmic tip: Return a missed call immediately as it is important.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Making plans for a trip out of town without informing family isn’t a good idea. Smooth over a slight misunderstanding that appears.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to this karmic cycle ending by 12 noon.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Do all you can to make events move along smoothly.

Cosmic tip: Give leeway when you feel someone is being too demanding. Maybe the situation is such that this kind of a reaction isn’t surprising.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A wish manifests, but you are surprised at your reaction; instead of being delirious with joy, reaction is understated.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of karmic vibes changing around you, drawing in better times.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Your father/ father figure comes to spend the day, which is so great.

Cosmic tip: Take care to be aware of how the person speaks, what is said and the tone of voice.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A job offer is surprising, but you decide to go along with the interview, etc., even if you have no intention of changing the present job.

Cosmic tip: Go shopping some other day.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Scorpios handling a business may consider hiring another small office. The new eating pattern has begun to show positive results.

Cosmic tip: Be careful while driving (follow traffic rules and drive with awareness).

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Only spend money you have in the bank, not buying things on credit. Sort out family issues as quickly as possible.

Cosmic tip: Remember family values taught as a child and follow them explicitly.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

All turns out well when you were expecting hearing news that is more on the negative side.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead with optimism. Never give up hope or think God isn’t listening to your prayers.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s total commitment to giving up a habit, but for some reason you keep putting off the final decision. Meet a special friend this evening.

Cosmic tip: Be a wise guide for friends and family.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

It’s time to move on from being emotionally impulsive and reactive to someone who is more patient and forgiving.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in an argument just before leaving for a party.