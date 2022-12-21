Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Memories of someone who’s no longer present crowd you. Remember the good times. Don’t worry about what others say. Trust all will work out fine.

Cosmic tip: Convert knowledge into wisdom.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Improve your self-worth. Have faith in your truth. Have answers ready for potential questions in a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Put your foot down if need be. Stay with personal opinions.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

New invigorating energy is flowing into you as this project is so totally different.

Cosmic tip: Don’t dread endings as they bring new beginnings which take life in a positive direction.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be thankful for gifts received from the universe. Keep goals and gratitude in balance.

Cosmic tip: Bring a balance in life between personal, professional, time for yourself and time for resting.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Eat energy giving foods as the Tarot sees a slump in energy by afternoon. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow moments of doubt to weigh upon your heart.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Maintain a practical mind-set in the face of impractical solutions given by others. Don’t expect too much from a situation.

Cosmic tip: Follow your intuition’s guidance about making gradual lifestyle changes.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Those seeking a financial investor or a promoter find one. Several business meetings keep you on the go in the afternoon.

Cosmic tip: Try not to complain about small annoyances.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Independence and responsibility play a major role in your life from now on. Deeper introspection helps make right decisions. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep your thoughts, speech and actions positive.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It hurts you to have this conversation, but the situation has to be addressed as soon as possible. Drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Take care of your own inner child.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Choose a property carefully. Follow intuition when you step in through the front door. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Attend workshops, or organize workshops. You have so much knowledge to impart.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Take slow steps towards it, but make a decision. This has to be done. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful. Allow this peace to encompass others around you too.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Look at yourself in the mirror and see a wise and loving human being.

Cosmic tip: Follow through with priorities, not allowing anyone to wrestle time away from you.





