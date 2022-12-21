Breaking News
Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 21 December,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 21.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Memories of someone who’s no longer present crowd you. Remember the good times. Don’t worry about what others say. Trust all will work out fine.
Cosmic tip: Convert knowledge into wisdom.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Improve your self-worth. Have faith in your truth. Have answers ready for potential questions in a meeting.
Cosmic tip: Put your foot down if need be. Stay with personal opinions.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
New invigorating energy is flowing into you as this project is so totally different.
Cosmic tip: Don’t dread endings as they bring new beginnings which take life in a positive direction.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Be thankful for gifts received from the universe. Keep goals and gratitude in balance.
Cosmic tip: Bring a balance in life between personal, professional, time for yourself and time for resting.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Eat energy giving foods as the Tarot sees a slump in energy by afternoon. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow moments of doubt to weigh upon your heart.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Maintain a practical mind-set in the face of impractical solutions given by others. Don’t expect too much from a situation.
Cosmic tip: Follow your intuition’s guidance about making gradual lifestyle changes.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Those seeking a financial investor or a promoter find one. Several business meetings keep you on the go in the afternoon.
Cosmic tip: Try not to complain about small annoyances.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Independence and responsibility play a major role in your life from now on. Deeper introspection helps make right decisions. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep your thoughts, speech and actions positive.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
It hurts you to have this conversation, but the situation has to be addressed as soon as possible. Drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Take care of your own inner child. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Choose a property carefully. Follow intuition when you step in through the front door. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Attend workshops, or organize workshops. You have so much knowledge to impart.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Take slow steps towards it, but make a decision. This has to be done. Get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Be peaceful. Allow this peace to encompass others around you too.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Look at yourself in the mirror and see a wise and loving human being.
Cosmic tip: Follow through with priorities, not allowing anyone to wrestle time away from you.

mumbai mumbai news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

