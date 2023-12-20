Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s a niggling feeling that all is not right in a relationship. Energy around is one of heightened emotions.

Cosmic tip: Modify the diet as advised. Have blood pressure checked as and when required.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An on-going legality that was bothersome and annoying is miraculously resolved. New beginnings promise better times ahead.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in the person and the relationship to steer it in the right direction.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t share good news with all and sundry. Today favours any kind of bureaucratic help/ permissions required.

Cosmic tip: Believe what is being said by someone you are interested in. This person is trustworthy.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Go around an issue instead of tackling it head-on. Be prepared to wait three months while the universe works behind the scenes to bring balance and harmony.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a health issue.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

When a happy relationship morphs into a shadow of its previous persona is difficult to pinpoint because apparent clues were ignored.

Cosmic tip: Do everything in your power to maintain love, peace and harmony.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Relationships are strongly rooted in love and genuine compassion, making it difficult for anyone to weaken its foundations. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Have repairs completed at home/ office. Don’t endlessly neglect this.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A wish manifesting brings balance and harmony in equal measure. The mind is peaceful. The desire to take care of family is anchored deep within the psyche.

Cosmic tip: Be happy receiving karmic justice.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s a slight waiting period as planets re-align to positions conducive for greater family happiness. Your point of view is right but purely one dimensional.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate delayed rewards received in business/ career.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It comes as a shock when information is imparted in a rough and rude manner, with a potential of taking legal recourse.

Cosmic tip: Patiently conquer and overcome an unobtrusive obstacle in your path.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Plans crumble and fall apart, but the second option thought about is a life saver. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Work on this mental transformation that deals equally well with success or failure.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Travel increases as this is a part of having had a raise in salary. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Remember goals and actions that took you up the corporate ladder quicker than others.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

What you consider betrayal is not actually so; it’s a drama being staged to divert attention from something important.

Cosmic tip: Look for a ‘lost’ piece of jewellery in an unlikely place in the cupboard.