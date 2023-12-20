Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 21.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
There’s a niggling feeling that all is not right in a relationship. Energy around is one of heightened emotions.
Cosmic tip: Modify the diet as advised. Have blood pressure checked as and when required.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
An on-going legality that was bothersome and annoying is miraculously resolved. New beginnings promise better times ahead.
Cosmic tip: Have faith in the person and the relationship to steer it in the right direction.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Don’t share good news with all and sundry. Today favours any kind of bureaucratic help/ permissions required.
Cosmic tip: Believe what is being said by someone you are interested in. This person is trustworthy.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Go around an issue instead of tackling it head-on. Be prepared to wait three months while the universe works behind the scenes to bring balance and harmony.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a health issue.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
When a happy relationship morphs into a shadow of its previous persona is difficult to pinpoint because apparent clues were ignored.
Cosmic tip: Do everything in your power to maintain love, peace and harmony.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Relationships are strongly rooted in love and genuine compassion, making it difficult for anyone to weaken its foundations. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Have repairs completed at home/ office. Don’t endlessly neglect this.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A wish manifesting brings balance and harmony in equal measure. The mind is peaceful. The desire to take care of family is anchored deep within the psyche.
Cosmic tip: Be happy receiving karmic justice.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s a slight waiting period as planets re-align to positions conducive for greater family happiness. Your point of view is right but purely one dimensional.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate delayed rewards received in business/ career.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
It comes as a shock when information is imparted in a rough and rude manner, with a potential of taking legal recourse.
Cosmic tip: Patiently conquer and overcome an unobtrusive obstacle in your path.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Plans crumble and fall apart, but the second option thought about is a life saver. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Work on this mental transformation that deals equally well with success or failure.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Travel increases as this is a part of having had a raise in salary. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Remember goals and actions that took you up the corporate ladder quicker than others.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
What you consider betrayal is not actually so; it’s a drama being staged to divert attention from something important.
Cosmic tip: Look for a ‘lost’ piece of jewellery in an unlikely place in the cupboard.