Horoscope today, December 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 22.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
In-spite of best intentions, you do end up losing your cool and then immediately regret it too. A karmic cycle of travel begins.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on strengthening the equation with an older woman.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Two people are being extremely helpful, so don’t spoil it by having differences of opinion which don’t even matter. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this celebration before taking a short break.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s no doubt about intentions, but the road chosen is incorrect. Ponder and consider how you can make karma work in your favour.
Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind and no desire to control.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Stay within certain self-imposed limits about payment involved if self-employed. It should not be too little, nor too much. Retain focus on the job of the moment.
Cosmic tip: Be positive in your thoughts.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
The day is auspicious for negotiations, meetings, presentations, etc. Electronic communication can be misunderstood (be careful about words used).
Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts, whether they are positive or negative, or even neutral.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Imagination or even intuition is strong, so make the most of it if in a creative field. An innovative idea is recognized as being the perfect solution.
Cosmic tip: Do regularly get enough sleep.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Someone may be hiding their true feelings towards you, being perfectly nice and charming, covering up jealousy and hostility. Don’t ignore low grade fever.
Cosmic tip: Be ready to face some troubles/ difficulties ahead.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A moving away, travel (leisure or work related) or transfer is revealed by the Tarot. Some Scorpios have been thinking about buying a vehicle.
Cosmic tip: Ask yourself why commitment issues are gradually emerging.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A sincere and loyal friend calls to ask about meeting in the evening. A friendly working ambiance makes this organization a great place to work in.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy some unexpectedly positive news received.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The cause for someone being slightly off hand is a closed book for now. Let go and don’t pursue the person or the topic.
Cosmic tip: Master the basics of a new hobby first.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Pay attention to siblings and what they are telling sharing with you. There’s more left unsaid, so it’s up to you to ease the truth out of them.
Cosmic tip: Take it easy today.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Re-evaluate a critical matter not to be taken lightly or brushed under the carpet. How you deal with this today affects karma for the future. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy some impromptu shopping.