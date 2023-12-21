Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, December 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

In-spite of best intentions, you do end up losing your cool and then immediately regret it too. A karmic cycle of travel begins.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on strengthening the equation with an older woman.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Two people are being extremely helpful, so don’t spoil it by having differences of opinion which don’t even matter. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this celebration before taking a short break.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s no doubt about intentions, but the road chosen is incorrect. Ponder and consider how you can make karma work in your favour.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind and no desire to control.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Stay within certain self-imposed limits about payment involved if self-employed. It should not be too little, nor too much. Retain focus on the job of the moment.

Cosmic tip: Be positive in your thoughts.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The day is auspicious for negotiations, meetings, presentations, etc. Electronic communication can be misunderstood (be careful about words used).

Cosmic tip: Be aware of thoughts, whether they are positive or negative, or even neutral.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Imagination or even intuition is strong, so make the most of it if in a creative field. An innovative idea is recognized as being the perfect solution.

Cosmic tip: Do regularly get enough sleep.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Someone may be hiding their true feelings towards you, being perfectly nice and charming, covering up jealousy and hostility. Don’t ignore low grade fever.

Cosmic tip: Be ready to face some troubles/ difficulties ahead.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A moving away, travel (leisure or work related) or transfer is revealed by the Tarot. Some Scorpios have been thinking about buying a vehicle.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself why commitment issues are gradually emerging.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A sincere and loyal friend calls to ask about meeting in the evening. A friendly working ambiance makes this organization a great place to work in.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy some unexpectedly positive news received.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The cause for someone being slightly off hand is a closed book for now. Let go and don’t pursue the person or the topic.

Cosmic tip: Master the basics of a new hobby first.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Pay attention to siblings and what they are telling sharing with you. There’s more left unsaid, so it’s up to you to ease the truth out of them.

Cosmic tip: Take it easy today.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Re-evaluate a critical matter not to be taken lightly or brushed under the carpet. How you deal with this today affects karma for the future. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy some impromptu shopping.