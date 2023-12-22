Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Video conferencing gives you that much extra time to complete other work at the office. A business trip manifests.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get taken in with false marketing as this may be a scam.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Selling property or relocating at some point in the future is revealed. Discuss a relationship issue till both are completely satisfied..

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for extra expenses.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having to explain yourself is annoying, but this has to be done. This karmic cycle is auspicious for self- employed Geminis. Make time for meals.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be offhand with people you care for.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Drive carefully and with awareness, following all traffic safety rules. Take care of health..

Cosmic tip: Don’t plan too much for the future, since action and karma play a huge part in how life progresses..

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Perform a random act of kindness towards a stranger/someone you employ. Wanting to go shopping at a mall is a good idea. .

Cosmic tip: Be patient with those not as smart as you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The slow karmic cycle ends, bringing regular work once again. A soulmate connection is quite strong for the moment. Do maintain a healthy diet..

Cosmic tip: Have complete faith in God/the universe.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be polite when interacting with the boss, colleagues or junior staff. Make this a habit. A change or transformation is a surprise.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for there being true love in this lifetime.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Make an extra effort to spend time with those you love and admire.

Cosmic tip: Go with the flow of life and karmas. This is the best way to live life to the fullest.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Do the work you are meant to according to the designation, but don’t accept other people’s work. Positive financial news comes during lunch time..

Cosmic tip: Take care of health in a holistic manner.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There have been many achievements recently, so don’t wallow in self-doubt..

Cosmic tip: Don’t take the easy way out. Do the right thing in the manner in which it is meant to be addressed..

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Business travel increases, even though video conferencing works well. Those in a longterm relationship take it to the next level.

Cosmic tip: Make a commitment after giving the issue serious thought.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Make changes in working habits and styles after discussing this with the right person at work. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Accept this karmic justice with a grateful heart and keep it to yourself.