Horoscope today, December 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 25 December,2023 12:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 25.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Those who own factories or manufacturing units may have problems with machinery or with the union.
Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility for your thoughts, words and actions as these encourage newer karmas to be initiated. 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Spend time with people who truly care. Your loving nature acts as a magnet to draw people to you.
Cosmic tip: Be sure about what you want, and more importantly, what you don’t want.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Think extremely carefully before speaking, even if you feel completely justified.
Cosmic tip: Introspect, finding the real you who has been lost somewhere in this hustle and bustle of life and making a living.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Wisely opt for an out of court settlement if faced with a court case. It’s good to be on the same communicative page as an older woman.
Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss controversial subjects at work.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Polish PR skills by attending a seminar or webinar. Ruminate about yourself and the journey in life.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the present moment, the present day, instead of being hooked to an unhappy past.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A long lost friend from school gets in touch. Simplify a mind bending relationship (if possible).
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow petty issues to become ego problems. Think. Will these issues matter after six months?

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Children (if any) make you proud of their achievements. Make personal and professional life jog along in perfect harmony.
Cosmic tip: Don’t expect anyone to make you happy. Learn to live in a blissful state.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s happiness from the family group in-spite-of not always agreeing on issues. 
Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner, no matter what the circumstances. Ask yourself what needs to be learnt from the situation.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Maintain focus at work without getting bothered about minor matters. Respect traditions without getting obsessed by them.
Cosmic tip: Move away from a past relationship since there was no real closeness and intimacy involved.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Maintain a diplomatic silence if there’s a heated discussion between in-laws. Clear up a misunderstanding with a friend. Accept your role in it too.
Cosmic tip: Change perspective to realize and appreciate the truth.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The relationship with elders is so good. Don’t neglect mental and emotional health as this impacts physical health too.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to change the mind-set instead of running away from a transformation.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
The relationship with your spouse/ partner keeps on improving gradually. Don’t try to manipulate situations. Let them flow according to karma.
Cosmic tip: Balance traditional thinking with a more modern mindset without compromising values.

