Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Those who own factories or manufacturing units may have problems with machinery or with the union.

Cosmic tip: Accept responsibility for your thoughts, words and actions as these encourage newer karmas to be initiated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Spend time with people who truly care. Your loving nature acts as a magnet to draw people to you.

Cosmic tip: Be sure about what you want, and more importantly, what you don’t want.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Think extremely carefully before speaking, even if you feel completely justified.

Cosmic tip: Introspect, finding the real you who has been lost somewhere in this hustle and bustle of life and making a living.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Wisely opt for an out of court settlement if faced with a court case. It’s good to be on the same communicative page as an older woman.

Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss controversial subjects at work.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Polish PR skills by attending a seminar or webinar. Ruminate about yourself and the journey in life.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the present moment, the present day, instead of being hooked to an unhappy past.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A long lost friend from school gets in touch. Simplify a mind bending relationship (if possible).

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow petty issues to become ego problems. Think. Will these issues matter after six months?

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Children (if any) make you proud of their achievements. Make personal and professional life jog along in perfect harmony.

Cosmic tip: Don’t expect anyone to make you happy. Learn to live in a blissful state.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s happiness from the family group in-spite-of not always agreeing on issues.

Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner, no matter what the circumstances. Ask yourself what needs to be learnt from the situation.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Maintain focus at work without getting bothered about minor matters. Respect traditions without getting obsessed by them.

Cosmic tip: Move away from a past relationship since there was no real closeness and intimacy involved.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Maintain a diplomatic silence if there’s a heated discussion between in-laws. Clear up a misunderstanding with a friend. Accept your role in it too.

Cosmic tip: Change perspective to realize and appreciate the truth.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The relationship with elders is so good. Don’t neglect mental and emotional health as this impacts physical health too.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to change the mind-set instead of running away from a transformation.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The relationship with your spouse/ partner keeps on improving gradually. Don’t try to manipulate situations. Let them flow according to karma.

Cosmic tip: Balance traditional thinking with a more modern mindset without compromising values.