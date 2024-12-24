Horoscope today, December 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A job offer sounds too good to be true, so check it out carefully. Karma is balanced, bringing in luck and prosperity.

Cosmic tip: Follow what your heart and mind says about a relationship/marriage.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Business travel increases marginally. Prepare in depth for a meeting with a new client.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of who your true friends are. This is a huge learning lesson about whom to trust.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A busy day beckons. Unavoidable expenses have been expected, keeping you prepared to deal with them. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Flow with changes taking shape at the work place. It’s all positive finally.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This is an auspicious karmic cycle for those who want to migrate. Work at the office is purely routine. Singles enter a karmic cycle of relationships/ marriage.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this hectic social life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Career and relationships are well balanced on the karmic scale and this brings peace of mind. Just retain focus.

Cosmic tip: Use an unplanned discussion for the ideas you get after it is over.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Giving wise advice keeps a positive karmic cycle moving into another similar one. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Make time for a friend who wants to talk about an issue in their life.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Some news received is slightly disturbing, but you deal with it in your own unique way. Live with awareness.

Cosmic tip: Don’t remain rooted to past decisions, use new opportunities granted by the universe.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This karmic cycle favours travel overseas and recognition at work. Aim to do even better after the past few achievements.

Cosmic tip: Introspect at a deeper level to realise some hidden truths.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Relaxing at home with family, enjoying all those little chores that say, “I love you all”.

Cosmic tip: Use finely tuned intuition when not really seeking answers. Just flow with it for clarity.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those seeking employment get an interview call. Consciously don’t make negative karma with the partner. Consciously avoid ego clashes with family and friends.

Cosmic tip: Maintain lifestyle changes made.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Life begins moving in the right direction as a relationship steers into calmer waters. Being financially independent is comforting.

Cosmic tip: Make decisions wisely.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A new relationship should be allowed to evolve at its own pace; avoid unrealistic expectations. Invest in savings every month.

Cosmic tip: Consult a dietician if skipping meals in a bid to lose weight.