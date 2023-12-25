Horoscope today, December 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The first business meeting of the day ends on a frustratingly incomplete manner. A friend calls, uplifting slightly low spirits.

Cosmic tip: Be true to yourself and what you consider is honesty and ethics.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be understanding with a new, junior colleague. Delegate as much pending work as is possible today.

Cosmic tip: Think and introspect carefully to realise if some action was not what it should have been.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Mend the relationship with someone younger. An assignment is finalised.

Cosmic tip: Keep a judgemental attitude in check, after all, you have no idea what circumstances made the person behave that way.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Yours is the last and final word in a business decision, so make a calculated assessment and conclusion..

Cosmic tip: Work towards a balanced viewpoint when acting almost like a referee between two factions.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Important family decisions require a calm and balanced evaluation of certain highly sensitive situations.

Cosmic tip: Figure out the psychology of the person before initiating a conversation.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Adhering to family ethics is the way to navigate life successfully. You are in a quandary once again about an unresolved issue.

Cosmic tip: Believe in the power of love and consistent positive awareness.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A past splintered relationship mellows and transforms into an enviable friendship. Allow someone else to solve a work issue..

Cosmic tip: Listen carefully, allowing the mind to process all issues completely.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A brain storming session throws up excellent, innovative ideas that can be used when the time is right..

Cosmic tip: Be as independent as is possible. This keeps you well prepared for the future.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Unexpected expenses don’t take you completely by surprise; you’ve had some inkling of this for the past few days. .

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the differences between needs and wants.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Does it really matter what happened long ago and who said what? Lighten your soul by shrugging off heavy excess baggage..

Cosmic tip: Successfully control emotions, even if a bit difficult to do so.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Don’t make changes to plans unless you’ve conferred with the boss, getting an ‘okay’ from the client..

Cosmic tip: Be calm and placid if you just do have to react, or can’t control yourself.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A relationship stabilizes. Be verbally appreciative about the love and care your spouse/ partner showers on you..

Cosmic tip: Concede to what is the truth; then let it be. Don’t obsess about it constantly.

