Horoscope today, December 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be careful when out of the house, remaining aware of people and surroundings.

Cosmic tip: Don’t click on any unknown link when checking emails, etc., or even answering messages.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A karmic cycle of increased finances begins. There’s a feeling of having been let down by someone you trusted.

Cosmic tip: Maintain silence periodically, going within to maintain peace and tranquility.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Advice sought from a senior may not be what you were expecting to hear. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be happy at receiving karmic justice. The best part is you are so aware of it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Closing a deal for the company feels good, more so when placed in charge of one new project.

Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner, being enthusiastic about general life and the way its evolving.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A slow moving karmic cycle is annoying but has to be lived through till 3 pm. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Pursue further studies to increase knowledge. Life is also in itself a learning lesson..

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Prioritising is crucial today as there’s so much work to complete in relatively less time. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Consciously increase networking, making contacts for future work.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This karmic cycle favours buying real estate. Dealing with competitive colleagues is a part of working. Just deal with it.

Cosmic tip: Send out positive vibes to make a situation get resolved quickly.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be cautious about sharing personal details if seeking an alliance online. The mind is buzzing with options; each is better than the previous one.

Cosmic tip: Learn a stress management technique that works.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Make regular savings to deal with an expense that can’t be slightly delayed.

Cosmic tip: Seriously consider if a habit is good for you, or do you keep repeating it out of sheer habit?.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Emotional insecurity ends because of how you dealt with a minor crisis. A short trip out of town is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be pulled into a controversy regarding a client.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A completed project speaks volumes for your focus to detail and getting everything just right. Being calm helps deal with a busy day.

Cosmic tip: Try and take a couple of days off from work.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A new contract will be signed only early next year. Financial goals are reached in time, which is a relief.

Cosmic tip: Live life with faith, accepting all life has in store for you.