Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Today supports financial transactions of all kinds, like sending money/ receiving it online, selling property, etc.

Cosmic tip: Fully enjoy this independence, but deal with it in a responsible manner.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those who work as consultants or are self-employed enter a quick moving karmic cycle. Health is good..

Cosmic tip: Navigate this slightly rough time in a relationship with your usual diplomacy and good humor.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be careful with money, valuables, documents, keys, etc. when out for urgent work.

Cosmic tip: Be reasonable in all you do, understanding the wisdom and positive returns of dealing with everything in moderation..

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A legal matter is resolved amicably. Receiving a financial pay-back (not that you insisted on it) is a pleasant surprise. Be grateful..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new lease of life in the job/ business.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Life is good. Some may need to have a frank talk with the person, in case feeling compromises are just one sided..

Cosmic tip: Keep expectations realistic to avoid feeling let down or disappointed..

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Adapting to a new method of working may require time to get used to these slight changes..

Cosmic tip: Accept a relationship will transform and change only equivalent to the amount invested in it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A family dinner is like hundreds of ones before it. Be careful about subjects chosen to discuss..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this spur of the moment shopping, but try to only buy what you need.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Avoid eating seafood today if fond of it. In fact, consume only wholesome home cooked food.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be impulsive. What ended a long time ago is really dead and done with now.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Nurture a feeling of being grounded and in charge of life..

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste time and energy by living with a regretful mindset. Life is so much better today…..if only you’d appreciate it.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Ideas that seem unusual or whacky can actually be made to work. Discuss these with the team.

Cosmic tip: Don’t scatter energy on self-doubts and self-criticism. This is such a waste of time, too.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Conversation at a party is witty and clever, but you may as well be alone..

Cosmic tip: Listen to advice from trusted friends and those who truly care about you. Leave out the flatterers.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Receiving legal papers regarding property is a pleasant surprise. A successful change or expansion is revealed if self-employed..

Cosmic tip: Use all the persuasive charm to make life go in the direction you want.