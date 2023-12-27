Horoscope today, December 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 28.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Today supports financial transactions of all kinds, like sending money/ receiving it online, selling property, etc.
Cosmic tip: Fully enjoy this independence, but deal with it in a responsible manner.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Those who work as consultants or are self-employed enter a quick moving karmic cycle. Health is good..
Cosmic tip: Navigate this slightly rough time in a relationship with your usual diplomacy and good humor.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Be careful with money, valuables, documents, keys, etc. when out for urgent work.
Cosmic tip: Be reasonable in all you do, understanding the wisdom and positive returns of dealing with everything in moderation..
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A legal matter is resolved amicably. Receiving a financial pay-back (not that you insisted on it) is a pleasant surprise. Be grateful..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new lease of life in the job/ business.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Life is good. Some may need to have a frank talk with the person, in case feeling compromises are just one sided..
Cosmic tip: Keep expectations realistic to avoid feeling let down or disappointed..
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Adapting to a new method of working may require time to get used to these slight changes..
Cosmic tip: Accept a relationship will transform and change only equivalent to the amount invested in it.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A family dinner is like hundreds of ones before it. Be careful about subjects chosen to discuss..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this spur of the moment shopping, but try to only buy what you need.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Avoid eating seafood today if fond of it. In fact, consume only wholesome home cooked food.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be impulsive. What ended a long time ago is really dead and done with now.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Nurture a feeling of being grounded and in charge of life..
Cosmic tip: Don’t waste time and energy by living with a regretful mindset. Life is so much better today…..if only you’d appreciate it.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Ideas that seem unusual or whacky can actually be made to work. Discuss these with the team.
Cosmic tip: Don’t scatter energy on self-doubts and self-criticism. This is such a waste of time, too.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Conversation at a party is witty and clever, but you may as well be alone..
Cosmic tip: Listen to advice from trusted friends and those who truly care about you. Leave out the flatterers.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Receiving legal papers regarding property is a pleasant surprise. A successful change or expansion is revealed if self-employed..
Cosmic tip: Use all the persuasive charm to make life go in the direction you want.