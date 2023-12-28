Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, December 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Parties and more parties is the karmic cycle coming up now. Having free rein over a project/ assignment is a silent compliment.

Cosmic tip: Take time to calm the mind, quietening some incessant mental chatter.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Spend about 20 minutes in direct sunlight to absorb vitamin D. Be regular.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with a friend who tends to be overwrought and impatient. This is nothing to do with you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Upgrading present work related skills in the New Year is a good idea. New circumstances have you getting used to a new environment.

Cosmic tip: Love unconditionally and with a gentle heart and thoughts.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Family issues are poised for a positive outcome since all are willing to sit together, airing their ideas and grievances.

Cosmic tip: Indulge and pamper yourself in a way that completely relaxing and revitalizing.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t invest in risky financial ventures no matter what the profit percentage.

Cosmic tip: Allow a new friendship to mature and develop at its own pace and what is right in the given circumstances.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Family relationships are affectionate and deeply caring about what’s happening in each other’s lives without being intrusive. Back away from a court case, opting for an out-of-court settlement.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this love and togetherness.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Worries and weight of responsibility slides off you finally, bringing in much needed peace of mind.

Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between being there for family and friends and making alone time for yourself.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new assignment is challenging, forcing the mind to approach it from a different angle altogether.

Cosmic tip: Leave behind emotional/ psychological heaviness, looking within to see what needs to be changed about yourself.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A decision made about a personal matter has been difficult, keeping family in mind and how they will receive it.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to prevent yourself from being targeted by road rage.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Initially upset by a change of plans; but it works wonderfully in fact. Have fun.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy discussing the meaning of life and other spiritual matters with someone you meet at a party.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some buy an electronic gadget. Today is auspicious for those in a helping profession (PR, teachers, therapists, those owning beauty parlours, etc.).

Cosmic tip: Gift yourself with something you’ve wanted for a while now.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Bow down to universe that knows what’s better for you. Keep personal and professional equation separate with clients.

Cosmic tip: Accept what the universe sends that seems at crossroads with what you actually wanted.