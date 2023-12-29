Horoscope today, December 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 30.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Be with friends who truly wish well and also give the right kind of advice. House guests keep you busy, but happy.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from unkind and unforgiving energy some people emanate.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
You are happier now by having left behind some habits or behaviours that weren’t doing you any good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t keep on discussing a situation/ decision that can’t be made as of now.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Only settle for the best in life- whether a relationship, job, business, friends, etc. health is good.
Cosmic tip: Deal with people around with respectful courtesy- the way you would like to be treated.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Dealing with a complex and complicated situation at work sharpens people management skills.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of habits which eat into time and are more than just a waste of time; they’re unnecessary.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Delegate what’s not necessary for you to deal with. A quicker karmic cycle begins, leaving delays behind.
Cosmic tip: Follow the truth to side-step an uncomfortable and stressful situation over which there’s no control.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Glitches can’t be avoided; do your best in the given circumstances. Maintain energy driven sense of focus.
Cosmic tip: Don’t place yourself in an unenviable position of feeling guilty which isn’t even your fault.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Pending work has to be completed in double quick time since you need to reach home slightly earlier today. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make sure beliefs and conduct harmonize with words and actions.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Thinking and speaking in a positive manner helps the universe help in a likewise manner. Don’t make any lifestyle changes impulsively.
Cosmic tip: Be aware if thinking something and saying something totally the opposite.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles enter a marriage dasha. Those in a relationship may decide to get engaged. Follow up on an unusual idea about a new product.
Cosmic tip: Consciously cut remaining emotional chords from the past.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Self-limiting thoughts and behaviours hold you back from achieving the maximum professionally.
Cosmic tip: Retain what is good and workable at this stage in life, allowing mental steps to speed up in the right direction.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A saved document you couldn’t access is found under another heading. Those already committed to a relationship must not succumb to a guilty pleasure.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to a positive response to an e-mail.