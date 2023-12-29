Horoscope today, December 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be with friends who truly wish well and also give the right kind of advice. House guests keep you busy, but happy.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from unkind and unforgiving energy some people emanate.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You are happier now by having left behind some habits or behaviours that weren’t doing you any good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep on discussing a situation/ decision that can’t be made as of now.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Only settle for the best in life- whether a relationship, job, business, friends, etc. health is good.

Cosmic tip: Deal with people around with respectful courtesy- the way you would like to be treated.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Dealing with a complex and complicated situation at work sharpens people management skills.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of habits which eat into time and are more than just a waste of time; they’re unnecessary.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Delegate what’s not necessary for you to deal with. A quicker karmic cycle begins, leaving delays behind.

Cosmic tip: Follow the truth to side-step an uncomfortable and stressful situation over which there’s no control.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Glitches can’t be avoided; do your best in the given circumstances. Maintain energy driven sense of focus.

Cosmic tip: Don’t place yourself in an unenviable position of feeling guilty which isn’t even your fault.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Pending work has to be completed in double quick time since you need to reach home slightly earlier today. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make sure beliefs and conduct harmonize with words and actions.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Thinking and speaking in a positive manner helps the universe help in a likewise manner. Don’t make any lifestyle changes impulsively.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if thinking something and saying something totally the opposite.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Singles enter a marriage dasha. Those in a relationship may decide to get engaged. Follow up on an unusual idea about a new product.

Cosmic tip: Consciously cut remaining emotional chords from the past.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Self-limiting thoughts and behaviours hold you back from achieving the maximum professionally.

Cosmic tip: Retain what is good and workable at this stage in life, allowing mental steps to speed up in the right direction.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A saved document you couldn’t access is found under another heading. Those already committed to a relationship must not succumb to a guilty pleasure.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a positive response to an e-mail.