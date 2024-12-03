Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, December 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Make the first move to heal a relationship which is no longer as it was earlier. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make well thought out choices instead of having to deal with repercussions later.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Let go of worries as God/the universe is on your side. A positive experience in life helps realise how lucky you are.

Cosmic tip: Aim to be the best in your field of work.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Relationships continue to be good as you’ve made sure to keep communication loving and mutually respectful.

Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmas.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those just stepping into the workforce need to give themselves at least three months to learn how the organisation works. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to deal with a busy day.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Treating yourself to a trinket you’ve yearned for makes this a feel-good day. Look beyond the obvious in a discussion at work to guess the truth.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this spiritual realisation you’ve worked towards.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Students are happy with some test results. A busy day has you on your toes. Get enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Try to understand why certain situations are not working out quicker.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Life settles down to a good balance as two troublesome areas become calmer with vibes being peaceful once again. Learning from life is an invaluable experience.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of wants and needs.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This is an auspicious time for business/signing new contracts/ deals. Delegate work if possible.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic when speaking to your boss about some changes needed in approach to an assignment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Income increases for some, creating a much needed breath of fresh air as now you are able to follow your dreams. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, following all traffic safety rules.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A karmic cycle that favours enjoying good health begins. There is a change of residence for some. Relatives come over in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this good balance of mind, body and soul.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You love challenging outdated ideas, encouraging people to move with the times, which is also a big learning lesson in itself.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this love and unconditional acceptance.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Try to follow a daily routine: waking up and sleeping at set times; having meals at pre-decided times; being regularly involved in a hobby.

Cosmic tip: Continue being a source of strength for loved ones.