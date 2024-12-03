Breaking News
Horoscope today, December 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 04 December,2024 02:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Make the first move to heal a relationship which is no longer as it was earlier. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make well thought out choices instead of having to deal with repercussions later.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Let go of worries as God/the universe is on your side. A positive experience in life helps realise how lucky you are. 
Cosmic tip: Aim to be the best in your field of work.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Relationships continue to be good as you’ve made sure to keep communication loving and mutually respectful. 
Cosmic tip: Consciously make positive karmas.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Those just stepping into the workforce need to give themselves at least three months to learn how the organisation works. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared to deal with a busy day.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Treating yourself to a trinket you’ve yearned for makes this a feel-good day. Look beyond the obvious in a discussion at work to guess the truth.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this spiritual realisation you’ve worked towards.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Students are happy with some test results. A busy day has you on your toes. Get enough sleep at night. 
Cosmic tip: Try to understand why certain situations are not working out quicker. 

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Life settles down to a good balance as two troublesome areas become calmer with vibes being peaceful once again. Learning from life is an invaluable experience.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of wants and needs.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
This is an auspicious time for business/signing new contracts/ deals. Delegate work if possible.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic when speaking to your boss about some changes needed in approach to an assignment.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Income increases for some, creating a much needed breath of fresh air as now you are able to follow your dreams. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, following all traffic safety rules.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A karmic cycle that favours enjoying good health begins. There is a change of residence for some. Relatives come over in the evening.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this good balance of mind, body and soul.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You love challenging outdated ideas, encouraging people to move with the times, which is also a big learning lesson in itself. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this love and unconditional acceptance.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Try to follow a daily routine: waking up and sleeping at set times; having meals at pre-decided times; being regularly involved in a hobby.
Cosmic tip: Continue being a source of strength for loved ones.

