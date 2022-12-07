Horoscope today, December 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 7 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You manage to wrap up work quickly, making it in time for a friend’s wedding. A business trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Write down a goal without worrying about its outcome.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Your spouse/ partner plans to start a new business. You are totally against this.

Cosmic tip: Say a heartfelt “Thank you” to all who make everyday life easier to manage.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Self-imposed restrictions fall away as you decide to go on a holiday with a friend. Delayed payments are received.

Cosmic tip: Spend a day or two in solitude (if possible).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An argument takes an unpredictable downturn. Acknowledge your mistake immediately. There’s perfect understanding with two people (most probably your siblings).

Cosmic tip: Keep energy focused on the task at hand.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those wanting to sell property can do so in this karmic cycle. Working so hard brings rewards too; so maintain the focus and pace.

Cosmic tip: Respect your decisions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

What you hate is being forced to accept someone else’s point of view/ plans (a joint decision is best).

Cosmic tip: Release old energy to make place for the new.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Consider each angle of the situation before giving an opinion. Ask for more time if necessary.

Cosmic tip: Let it be for a while when a decision doesn’t have clarity.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Have patience if trying to resolve a legal issue. Avoid giving an unasked-for opinion. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be generous with your time for someone you respect immensely.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You phone in good faith, but are unprepared for the blunt reaction.

Cosmic tip: Listen to repeated thoughts that flit in and out of your mind. They are answers you seek.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Health is good. This short break from work did wonders for it. Make certain accounts are kept in order continuously.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new hobby you’ve taken up.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The attraction is mutual, but for some reason you are unsure. Wait for acknowledgment.

Cosmic tip: Rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit by regularly having a good night’s sleep.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Stay with tried and tested methods of investment. You are relieved to have got over a broken friendship. Income increases very soon.

Cosmic tip: Ask someone wise for advice.





