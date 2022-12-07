×
Horoscope today, December 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 07 December,2022 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 7 .


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
You manage to wrap up work quickly, making it in time for a friend’s wedding. A business trip is planned.
Cosmic tip: Write down a goal without worrying about its outcome.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Your spouse/ partner plans to start a new business. You are totally against this.
Cosmic tip: Say a heartfelt “Thank you” to all who make everyday life easier to manage.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Self-imposed restrictions fall away as you decide to go on a holiday with a friend. Delayed payments are received.
Cosmic tip: Spend a day or two in solitude (if possible).


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
An argument takes an unpredictable downturn. Acknowledge your mistake immediately. There’s perfect understanding with two people (most probably your siblings).
Cosmic tip: Keep energy focused on the task at hand.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those wanting to sell property can do so in this karmic cycle. Working so hard brings rewards too; so maintain the focus and pace.
Cosmic tip: Respect your decisions.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
What you hate is being forced to accept someone else’s point of view/ plans (a joint decision is best).
Cosmic tip: Release old energy to make place for the new.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Consider each angle of the situation before giving an opinion. Ask for more time if necessary.
Cosmic tip: Let it be for a while when a decision doesn’t have clarity.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Have patience if trying to resolve a legal issue. Avoid giving an unasked-for opinion. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be generous with your time for someone you respect immensely.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
You phone in good faith, but are unprepared for the blunt reaction.
Cosmic tip: Listen to repeated thoughts that flit in and out of your mind. They are answers you seek.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Health is good. This short break from work did wonders for it. Make certain accounts are kept in order continuously. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new hobby you’ve taken up.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The attraction is mutual, but for some reason you are unsure. Wait for acknowledgment.
Cosmic tip: Rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit by regularly having a good night’s sleep.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Stay with tried and tested methods of investment. You are relieved to have got over a broken friendship. Income increases very soon.
Cosmic tip: Ask someone wise for advice.

