Horoscope today, December 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 08 December,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 8 .


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new business is promising. There’s an influx of queries already about it. Revert to e-mails immediately.
Cosmic tip: Disconnecting from the world to be with your spouse/ partner is revealed.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Holding onto two options makes no sense. Take action to achieve a goal you set for yourself.
Cosmic tip: Make an effort to meet friends as often as is possible.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
It’s fine to withhold information, as long as what you say isn’t misleading. Family is concerned about your long working hours.
Cosmic tip: Express what you feel towards someone you love.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Discuss financial issues. Don’t let them create an insurmountable wall. There a tussle between work and relationships.
Cosmic tip: Dealing with change in a positive manner helps a smooth transition.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
It is easier to immediately disagree instead of being willing to discuss a situation. A new love interest is revealed for some Leos.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate a friend’s offer to help.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A simple introduction turns into a life changing event. Share good news judiciously. 
Cosmic tip: Be willing to give or receive a commitment for true love that enters life soon.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You are ready to begin living life again after healing from a disappointment. A new project is uninspiring. Do your best.
Cosmic tip: Honestly discuss your feelings with each other.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A short trip out of town for a family function is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Know when to pursue a course of action and when to realize it’s not working out.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be aware of an opportunity being offered to be involved in a part time business. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Allowing a situation to unfold naturally is best for all concerned.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A friend blows hot and cold, confusing you. Step away from this emotional blackmail. Do drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate your spouse/ partner who is your karmic soul mate.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s a tussle between work and wanting to spend the day with a special person. Choosing is easy.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this spirit of fun and reveling in this simple playfulness.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Be a source of comfort for an elder, spending time together. A caller may irritate. Just be patient.
Cosmic tip: Give your relationship a chance to stabilize like it was earlier.

