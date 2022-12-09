Horoscope today, December 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new acquaintance has the potential of becoming an important friendship, but creating complications is a strict no-no for you (wise decision!).

Cosmic tip: Think carefully before taking a decision.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Visiting a doctor is necessary (it’s nothing to worry about). Drive carefully, keeping safety rules in mind.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind when an alternative is talked about.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A 180 degrees change in a viewpoint comes as a shock. Maintain a cool mind to deal with the issue. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep attitude loving and gracious.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Emotional manipulation is something you abhor. Carry on with your life and plans. Is there a balance between work satisfaction and the salary?

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this moment to the fullest.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Your manner is affectionate but stays just a fraction away from over stepping the line in any way. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Think positive. Have faith. This helps attract love.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Singles enter a karmic cycle of meeting their soul mate. You are happy to receive investment advice. A project is financially viable.

Cosmic tip: Don’t het irritated with little things.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be extremely careful about what you say and to whom. Don’t make plans with a new acquaintance.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to influence you to tread the wrong path.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Going back to a friend you had ‘unfriended’ may not be such a great idea.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to the red flags in a relationship or at work.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Feeling emotionally neglected may be an over- reaction. The person is having a busy time at work. Do enjoy alone time.

Cosmic tip: Explore feelings about a recent family meeting.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Goals set for the next two years are easier as the past one year has been an important learning lesson.

Cosmic tip: Do your best to heal and release the past.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You don’t want to be in a relationship for now as the past one was emotionally draining. A contract is signed.

Cosmic tip: Be aware which habits tend to derail friendships.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Three new potential clients get in touch. Your beloved sends a warm and affectionate message.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get deceived by someone who seems reliable and trustworthy. Follow intuition.





