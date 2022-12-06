×
Horoscope today, December 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 06 December,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 6 .


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Students need to invest more time in studies. A new friendship is slightly confusing. Take it in your stride for now.
Cosmic tip: Don’t seek immediate answers. Wait for clarity.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Master a new skill rather than giving it up. Enjoying life and all the different experiences it brings is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Continue to be your true authentic self.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
An achievement makes you happier than expected. This milestone is important professionally. Adding onto existing knowledge is essential.
Cosmic tip: Continue speaking your truth- no matter what others say.


Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A dearly wished for dream comes true. An elder is in a generous mood. Meeting a friend is relaxing.
Cosmic tip: Continue being your graceful self in the face of turmoil.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those wanting to begin a new business find a financer. Past businesses may have been successful. Keep your mind-set practical and business like. 
Cosmic tip: Keep personal space clear of clutter.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep yourself calm and peaceful by not getting involved in a relationship that only brings unhappiness. Memories of the past emerge into your conscious mind. 
Cosmic tip: Nurture the child within.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Family gives total support for pursuing further studies. Share good news with family.
Cosmic tip: Don’t push for action or want to resolve a conflict. All is well in time.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A major change manifests. For some this is to do with property. A friend from the past gets in touch.
Cosmic tip: It’s quite alright to feel good about yourself.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A legality that involves property is resolved finally. Two creative ideas find favour at a brain storming session. Get enough sleep every night.
Cosmic tip: Make time for yourself too.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Setting limits to credit card spending doesn’t go well with someone younger. Be careful with money, valuables, jewellery, etc. when out.
Cosmic tip: Exercise your right to decide for yourself.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You are a source of comfort to an elder. Finding the right answer to an inexplicable issue reveals wisdom. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Nurture yourself with a spa treatment.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
It’s a relief to be able to carry on with daily activities in your normal manner. You are seeing only differences in a relationship.
Cosmic tip: Listen to what intuition whispers.

