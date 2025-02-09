Horoscope today, February 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Finances improve as work begins coming in more regularly. A family celebration brings out the creative best in you.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from allowing the mind to run in different directions.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Have confidence in capabilities, reaffirming to yourself that you are good and have excellent ideas about work.

Cosmic tip: Be ready to deal with a process of karmic change as universal vibes step in.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Consider all aspects of this relationship before deciding to resolve issues. Evening is spent listening to music, just chilling out.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from controversies as someone at the office may misquote you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Dealing with excessive competition at work helps attract a karmic cycle of praise and acceptance. Do take medication on time.

Cosmic tip: Believe in what you are feeling is true even at the grass-roots level.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A new relationship is possible for those seeking one. A busy day has you up and about from the time you wake up..

Cosmic tip: Don’t succumb to emotion based decisions. Be practical.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be on top of work that seems to all come in today. Think of the positive result of all this.

Cosmic tip: Depend on your own strength of mind and willpower in life.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Though you enjoy a busy day, today is a bit unusual. Newly married younger Librans enter a fertile period.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get upset with an overheard comment about you. Just ignore it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A situation you were dreading doesn’t come to pass, so all that stress was for nothing. New work is challenging.

Cosmic tip: Speak up if you feel someone is being unfair towards you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those who have relocated find the new home quite lucky. Do have the vehicle serviced regularly.

Cosmic tip: Give an honest opinion if asked for it; otherwise just remain silent.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those in a new relationship may want to re-evaluate it by having a conversation with the person.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a disappointment to completely plummet positive feelings. Seek the silver lining.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The nurturing side of your personality is quite evident, especially when it involves the person you love.

Cosmic tip: Do take enough rest if feeling slightly unwell. A good night’s sleep always helps.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

It’s a busy day and you expect everyone to chip in and do their bit of work so all responsibility doesn’t fall on you.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate another unconsidered opportunity being given by the universe.