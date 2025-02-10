Breaking News
Horoscope today, February 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 11 February,2025 12:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 11.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A positive financial cycle ensures having more money than is actually needed for expenses. Ensure you have all relevant information before making any lifestyle changes. 
Cosmic tip: Give advice only if approached for it.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Managing finances intelligently is something you’ve always tried to do. The following karmic cycle tests this habit. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Taking a stand is fine, but keep words kind and generous.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Signing important documents and continuing with negotiations are reflected in the Tarot for today. Understand different facets of an alternate therapy.
Cosmic tip: Listen to the first awareness you instinctively feel about a situation.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Automatically closing your mind to opportunities is a mind-set you need to work on. 
Cosmic tip: Go along with the flow of this karmic cycle which begins a process of change and altered circumstances.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Study the situation from various angles before stating your views. Be disciplined about the diet if you have a sensitive digestive system. 
Cosmic tip: Make plans for the future but keep them practical/ workable.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A tactful attitude helps deal with a corporate head-hunter who has been trying to persuade you about a job. 
Cosmic tip: Keep emotions and reactions under control, even if you want to dance with joy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Singles in a relationship steer it onto a different and better path. Time spent with friend is so precious. 
Cosmic tip: Lace creativity with an analytical mind to draw out the best for a project.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An obsessive thought keeps playing in your mind. Let it go gracefully as that was a different time and situation. 
Cosmic tip: Make time for a friend who is so understanding and non-judgmental.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Life flows smoothly in this karmic cycle of wishes manifesting. Handle competitive colleagues diplomatically.
Cosmic tip: Make adjusting to circumstances easier for yourself by considering all the positives first. Let go of the negative.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those seeking the ideal property find one. Targets are reached quicker with a little extra effort. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Accept an integral part of life which is dealing with growth and changes.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Handle a situation differently if feeling undermined by a colleague. Some may discuss a business partnership in-depth.
Cosmic tip: Plan a holiday with some friends – but not one that deals with adventure sports.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Family may want to have a conversation to discuss marriage plans you’ve made without consulting anyone. Regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Seek a balance between personal and professional life that works for you.

