Horoscope today, February 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Call a truce instead of thinking about telling the person a thing or two. Defer impromptu shopping.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be too outspoken and frank as it may reverberate for a long time afterwards.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Life changes taking place are best kept to yourself for now. This is a time of good health, prosperity and achieving ambitions.

Cosmic tip: Retain focus even though there’s so much happening to divert attention.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Income increases, so invest regularly for the future, making it secure. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Help people in any way you can, but remember charity begins at home. Be good to family first.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those deciding on a career may be confused between two. Make positive karma by taking a head-on approach to resolving an issue.

Cosmic tip: Maintain silence to end a war of words that has escalated.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

It’s difficult deciding which investment will be better since they both sound so good. Singles are surprised to be in a relationship since that wasn’t the goal.

Cosmic tip: Depend on yourself to find solutions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

One out of two opportunities is good, and also brings in added finance. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends to update each other about life and where everyone is at the moment.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Enjoying different experiences, but not any that can place you in a compromising position are revealed.

Cosmic tip: Take a sabbatical from constantly fighting to remain one step ahead in the numbers game.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Going shopping to fill an emotional void within is something you need to work at healing. Continue consuming healthy food.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself why you tend to back away from situations requiring commitment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s a turn for the better and then a slight backsliding happens. Remaining rooted to what you are used to won’t help. Move with the times.

Cosmic tip: Consciously network to help business.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those wanting to migrate can set the plan in action. Take care of yourself by eating a balanced diet.

Cosmic tip: Voluntarily let go of what causes unnecessary nostalgia that doesn’t help in today’s scenario.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Having differences of opinion in a relationship is something normal; it all depends on how they are handled. A scheme that helps earn more unfortunately doesn’t progress as expected.

Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate life.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Your company thinks of sending you out of town for a training program, but it doesn’t work out (someone else is sent instead).

Cosmic tip: Accept life doesn’t always proceed as expected or wanted.