Horoscope today, February 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle is auspicious for finance and increased income. Singles make a new friend even though they already have so many.

Cosmic tip: Keep focus on the task at hand, whatever it may be.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Cosmic vibrations draw in changes which annoy initially. Deal with them efficiently.

Cosmic tip: Have confidence in yourself and the manner in which you deal with work, no matter how different each project is.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The day progresses slowly but in a manner you enjoy. Colleagues are easy to get along with.

Cosmic tip: Be regular in an exercise routine, but give body off days also to recover.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The boss singles you out for praise, which feels so good, but causes heartburn among some colleagues. Travel plans are made.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in yourself and what you are feeling about someone.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

It’s and easy pace today at work which is a good change.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow the mind to run and jump ten steps ahead of thoughts and feelings. Be in sync with thoughts.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Overall, relationships and friendships are good, which is great. Be diplomatic and tactful, even if two colleagues are being hyper reactive.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative about all work that comes in a steady stream.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Usually people make comments or talk without thinking, so just ignore all this unnecessary chatter.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this love which crept into your heart when you never expected anything like this to happen.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The mind is peaceful knowing good news is expected today and the universe doesn’t let you down.

Cosmic tip: Do make time for friends or relatives visiting the city for a few days.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Learning from small mistakes or overlooking something you should have pin-pointed is no big deal; just make the changes.

Cosmic tip: Be happy the relationship settled down quickly and gathering storms were only temporary.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Ruthlessly discard or clip off unproductive routines and mind-set that is so focused on them. Don’t under estimate hidden competition.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy these unexpected messages. They do your soul a lot of good.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be prepared for delays of all kinds, taking them in your stride and maintaining a calm demeanour. Enjoy the party tonight.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables at home and when out.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some changes are being planned in the organization, but they don’t affect you to any great extent.

Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly to keep energy levels high and the mind sharp, at the same time peaceful.