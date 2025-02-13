Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, February 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being tempted to take up a job offer since the salary is more should be minutely studied before agreeing. This is wisdom.

Cosmic tip: Remember, saying the right words is silver; silence is golden.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

With life going in the right way (health, prosperity, spirituality); take care of each day.

Cosmic tip: Incur positive karma always since a person reaps as they sow. A tomato plant won’t yield mangoes.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

That special relationship continues to be delightful and loving (a lot of sustained work went into achieving this). Work is extremely hectic.

Cosmic tip: Think many, many times before investing in a holiday home.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Expecting the worst, but being pleasantly surprised is a surprise you find difficult to get over. Business travel is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Welcome a legality being completed as it’s financially good for you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

For some there’s an unfettered horizontal move within the organization that is totally unexpected, but it allows quicker growth too.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be afraid of being double-crossed, just check credentials before signing.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic cycle of more new work coming in will be good to hear and look forward to. Be grateful.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get worried if certain areas of life are in a limbo.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Avoid driving your own vehicle; it’s fine if you have a driver doing it (make sure he drives carefully). Work on a project begins.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this pampering with a thank you gift.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being perceptive (and correct) about who is genuine and who is not is a huge learning lesson.

Cosmic tip: Try and avoid ordering food from restaurants, eating only home cooked fresh and nutritious food.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A new project requires long hours of work, but the end result is excellent (plan carefully, making budget workable for the client). Stop yourself from being over anxious.

Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for actions.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Long distances are covered due to several business meetings in opposite directions. A new contact gets in touch.

Cosmic tip: Remain in a strong position by being transparent in all dealings (personal or professional).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being aware of how good life has been for you sets the tone for the day. Try not to have too late a night. Eat sensibly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate life, especially relationships.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A business offer sounds good, but there’s a hidden agenda here, so keeping it on hold for sometime is wise.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in too many activities, picking and choosing with care.