Horoscope today, February 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 February,2025 02:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Being tempted to take up a job offer since the salary is more should be minutely studied before agreeing. This is wisdom.
Cosmic tip: Remember, saying the right words is silver; silence is golden.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
With life going in the right way (health, prosperity, spirituality); take care of each day.
Cosmic tip: Incur positive karma always since a person reaps as they sow. A tomato plant won’t yield mangoes.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
That special relationship continues to be delightful and loving (a lot of sustained work went into achieving this). Work is extremely hectic.
Cosmic tip: Think many, many times before investing in a holiday home.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Expecting the worst, but being pleasantly surprised is a surprise you find difficult to get over. Business travel is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Welcome a legality being completed as it’s financially good for you.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
For some there’s an unfettered horizontal move within the organization that is totally unexpected, but it allows quicker growth too. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be afraid of being double-crossed, just check credentials before signing.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A karmic cycle of more new work coming in will be good to hear and look forward to. Be grateful.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get worried if certain areas of life are in a limbo.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Avoid driving your own vehicle; it’s fine if you have a driver doing it (make sure he drives carefully). Work on a project begins.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this pampering with a thank you gift.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being perceptive (and correct) about who is genuine and who is not is a huge learning lesson. 
Cosmic tip: Try and avoid ordering food from restaurants, eating only home cooked fresh and nutritious food.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A new project requires long hours of work, but the end result is excellent (plan carefully, making budget workable for the client). Stop yourself from being over anxious.
Cosmic tip: Take responsibility for actions.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Long distances are covered due to several business meetings in opposite directions. A new contact gets in touch.
Cosmic tip: Remain in a strong position by being transparent in all dealings (personal or professional).

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Being aware of how good life has been for you sets the tone for the day. Try not to have too late a night. Eat sensibly. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate life, especially relationships.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A business offer sounds good, but there’s a hidden agenda here, so keeping it on hold for sometime is wise.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in too many activities, picking and choosing with care.

