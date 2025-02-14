Horoscope today, February 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Social life is busy and two more friends are added. If you imbibe alcohol, then keep it to a bare minimum.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully experience and enjoy the whole wide spectrum of life today.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s a gradual increase in income for self-employed Taureans. The new diet and exercise regime begin showing positive results.

Cosmic tip: Make holiday plans well in advance.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Work is varied; dealing with a project, reading documents, meetings with clients etc.

Cosmic tip: Keep the focus on today, the moment. What happened a long time ago should be relegated to the past.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Peace loving at the core; but today you need to talk about what needs to be changed soon. An expected message is received.

Cosmic tip: Aim for a perfect balance between mind, body and soul.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Unbudgeted expenses catch you on the wrong foot, but deal with them immediately. Focus on the home should be total.

Cosmic tip: Deal with a plateau phase by exercising inner strength.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A holiday is enjoyable. Make a practical evaluation about two job offers.

Cosmic tip: Maintain discipline in daily life as this helps keep the mind fresh and agile to make decisions as required.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A long lost friend gets in touch. Think about how to make business more profitable, throwing the mind back to five years ago.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect any joint pain, no matter how slight.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Making time for prayers every day is a life changing journey. A vegetarian diet is better suited for some people, boosting the immune system.

Cosmic tip: Plan the main yearly holiday.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You are looking forward to a friend visiting; this meeting will be after almost ten years. Enjoy time spent by yourself..

Cosmic tip: Complete pending work without putting it off for the next day.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A promotion brings its own issues, like longer hours and more responsibility.

Cosmic tip: Streamline health and the diet to draw in extra energy from food which is needed to cope with extra work.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Life maybe on an upward track or a plateau phase; it all depends on the kind of past karma made. A client needs an urgent meeting post-lunch.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough sleep regularly.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A balance between home and family is achieved finally after juggling several things. Working long hours is inevitable.

Cosmic tip: Be patient for a positive karmic cycle to begin.