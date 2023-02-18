Horoscope today, February 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be extra cautious about what you share with colleagues. Keep sensitive information to yourself. A friend needs advice.

Cosmic tip: Take special care of health by eating healthy and balanced meals.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Professionally you race ahead as a quicker moving karmic cycle begins. Retain focus.

Cosmic tip: Find stability by harmonising opposing viewpoints till a balance acceptable by all is reached.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Obstacles are removed as if magically. Give single-minded concentration till the project is completed. Some may consider partial refurbishing of the home.

Cosmic tip: Be totally in the moment.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The entire day unfolds slowly, especially work. Make informed decisions to make the right choices. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take family for granted. Make enough time for them.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being focused helps meet a deadline. This gives you a good feeling. Don’t ignore even a minor cough or a cold.

Cosmic tip: Avoid taking risks of any kind.

Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Live peacefully in the moment to release negativity harnessed to the past. Travel plans are delayed, but the outcome is surprisingly good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be hyper sensitive/overly reactive..

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Make certain accounts are maintained on a daily basis if self-employed. Newer and unexplored areas of business are important learning lessons.

Cosmic tip: Trust your intuition and instincts.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You are not answerable for decisions and possible outcomes since following ethics is so important for you.

Cosmic tip: Be extremely aware of the direction one relationship is gently swerving to.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Calm unfounded fears. What you dread may never manifest, or the degree will be very, very minimal. Be cordial with colleagues.

Cosmic tip: Use even the smallest opportunity the universe sends.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle favours introspection and finding your path. Efficient time management is the secret of your success.

Cosmic tip: Keep anger under control, particularly if it is completely unjustified.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You can be overbearing in a quiet way, confusing the other person about how to deal with you. Strive for better productivity at work.

Cosmic tip: Avoid travelling if feeling unwell.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

You don’t have to follow some unasked-for advice. Just say a polite ‘thank you’. Seek safety/security in investments.

Cosmic tip: Take up any hobby which will exercise your creativity.



